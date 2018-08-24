10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week.

1 MUSIC

Tie One On, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, August 24

High energy, fast paced three piece rock and blues designed with a big sound to get the crowd jumping. Entrance to the event is free and runs from 9pm to 11.30pm.

01767 449986

2 THEATRE

As You Like It, RSPB Lodge, Sandy, August 25

Welcome to the Forest of Arden, a world of clowns, lovers, runaways and rebels. The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons present their innovative and hilarious version of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, with folky, foot-stomping live music and their own inimitable brand of buffoonery.

www.thepantaloons.co.uk

3 MUSIC

100Ft Drop, The Golden Pheasant, Biggleswade, August 25

The five piece indie band has been described as an exhilarating group who will get the audience captivated, dancing and singing along with hits and anthems from the off. The band has a reputation for their tight musicianship and expressive frontman.

www.goldenpheasantpub.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Heroes Journey, The Rose, Biggleswade, August 25

This seven piece classic rock covers band play an eclectic mix of rock anthems and chart rock hits, from an A to Z of bands from AC/DC to ZZ Top. The band also has an extensive repertoire of other songs for those who don’t like rock.

www.heroesjourney.co.uk

5 MUSIC

One Night of Queen, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 26

In 2000, Gary Mullen won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes’ Live Grand Final, with the largest number of votes ever received in the show’s history. Gary began touring on his own and in 2002 formed The Works, to pay tribute to rock legends Queen. Since then, Gary Mullen and the Works have performed across the world to sell out audiences.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

6 MUSIC

Paul The Crooner Adams, The Engineer Arms, Henlow, August 26

Solo singer Paul takes you back to the good old days of the Rat Pack. Playing the likes of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, Andy Williams, Tony Bennett and Michael Buble. This show is part of a gin festival with more than 100 different varieties for people to try.

www.engineersarms.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Bellstock, The Bell, Sandy, August 27

A Sandy pub is hosting a music festival on the August Bank Holiday Monday, showcasing a range of fantastic acts from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. The Bell on Station Road is inviting music lovers to drop in on the day.

The festival features four of the best acts to have performed at the pub over the past year. They are Jack Alexander, Nick

Moyster, Matt Black and Corruption.

www.thebellsandy.com

8 THEATRE

Oklahoma, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, August 28-September 8

Join Curly, Laurey, Aunt Eller and Ado Annie as the theatre’s own in-house production team brings this popular musical to life. With songs such as Oh What a Beautiful Mornin, I Can’t Say No, People Will Say We’re In Love and the title track Oklahoma to name a few.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Oliver themed drama camp, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, August 20

Join the drama academy team at the week-long drama camp. Designed for six to 12-year-olds, it explores drama, music, singing, dance and visual art activities to bring musical stories to life. During each of the workshops children will devise and write a script that will be performed for parents, friends and families at the end of the week.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

10 THEATRE

The Merchant of Venice, The Taming of the Shrew and Twelfth Night, Cambridge Arts Theatre, August 29-September 1

Three of Shakespeare’s most popular plays will be presented at the theatre by The Globe Theatre. A company of eight actors will be bringing three plays to Cambridge. Pick your favourite play to see, or see all three across a couple of days for the ultimate Shakespearean experience this summer.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

