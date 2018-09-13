10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week.

1 MUSIC

Unicorn Ceilidh, St Mary’s Hall, Baldock, September 14

The Hosepipe Band have been playing for more than 30 years with various personnel changes, and are hugely experienced at playing for dancers. Barry has called with most of the top UK bands at many festivals, and is nationally respected as a caller and musician.

www.unicornceilidhs.org.uk

2 MUSIC

The Underdogs, DC/73 and Lars Pluto, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, September 14-16

The Underdogs will kick off a weekend of music with the five piece band playing classic rock and blues. AC/DC tribute act DC/73 will be performing on the Saturday night, with country rock from Lars Pluto.

3 COMEDY

Comedy night, Potton and District Club, September 14

This will be a night of music and comedy with a performance by Mark Nolan and former EastEnders star Ricky Grover. There will be an afterparty with Simon Baker. Tickets for the event are £15.

www.pottonclub.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Jane McDonald, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 14

This is an evening with the singer, a former X Factor winner, and her band delivering a knock out production. It will be packed with plenty of music and lots of laughter.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 THEATRE

The Height of the Storm, Cambridge Arts Theatre, until September 15

André and Madeleine have been in love for over 50 years. This weekend, as their daughters visit, something feels unusual. A bunch of flowers arrives, but who sent them? A woman from the past turns up, but who is she? And why does André feel like he isn’t there at all? The Height of the Storm has been described as a beautifully compelling family drama. Dame Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce will star in the show.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

100 Ft Drop, The Rose, Biggleswade, September 15

100 Ft Drop are a five-piece indie band. They have been described as an exhilarating band who will get the audience captivated, dancing and singing along with hits and anthems from the off. Entrance is free.

7 MUSIC

Nathan Carter and his Band, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage September 15

Nathan performs an array of original songs and covers which show the tone and range of his vocal ability which, on occasion, emotes clearly his own passion for the songs and what being Irish means to him. He recently appeared on The One Show and is fast getting a big name reputation in this country as well as his native Ireland.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

8 THEATRE

The Full Monty, Cambridge Arts Theatre, September 17-22

The production about six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose took the world by storm and has become one of Britain’s most successful shows. Based on the smash hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, this hilarious and heartfelt production has received standing ovations every night. Gary Lucy stars as Gaz with an ensemble cast including Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick and Kai Owen.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

War Horse, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 19-October 6

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man’s land. Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a mission to find him and bring him home.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

10 THEATRE

Puppetry of the Penis, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, September 20

This brand new show brings you a collection of all of their greatest bits. This is part of a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary since the show first hit the stage.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

