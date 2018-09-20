10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 MUSIC

The Defribbilators, Indifference and Ross Godbald, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, September 21-23

The Defribbilators will ick off tyhree days of music at the pub on Friday with rock and roll covers. Indifference will be performing on Saturday a mixture of covers from the 70s through to the present day. Ross will finish off on the Sunday with some fun filled songs packed with adult content.

2 THEATRE

War Horse, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until October 6

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man’s land. Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a mission to find him and bring him home.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 MUSIC

The Three Degrees, Bedford Corn Exchange, September 21

The Three Degrees are well known for their soulful voices, beautiful gowns, and fabulous stage shows. They are known all around the world for songs like When will I see you again, Dirty Ol’ Man, Take Good Care Of Yourself. They have been continuously touring for more than 40 years and still touring to this day.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The Full Monty, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Until September 22

The production about six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose took the world by storm and has become one of Britain’s most successful shows. Based on the smash hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, this hilarious and heartfelt production has received standing ovations every night.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Big Bash 4 Baz, Golden Pheasent, Biggleswade, September 22

A host of local groups and artists will be performing in the pub throughout the afternoon and evening to raise money in tribute to Barry Sheppard for Lister’s Stroke Unit, Pirton Ward. An impressive line-up includes 100Ft Drop, Daisy Keeble Band, Borderline, Sam Neighbour, Lewis Vince, Ross Godbold and All Star Jam Band. The Big Bash 4 Baz runs from 3pm until late and admission is free.

6 MUSIC

Zipwire, The Bell, Sandy, September 22

The four piece

band will be performing rock songs and rocky interpretations of other songs in this free gig,

www.thebellsandy.com

7 MUSIC

Flare, The Roundabout Club, Sandy, September 22

Flare are a four piece, mixed covers band offering a wide variety of music including pop, rock, country, country rock and disco covers.

Entrance is £2 for non members.

01767 680871

8 COMEDY

Lee Hurst, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, September 23

Having earned his stripes over 20 years ago as a circuit comic and one of the best telly warm-up men in the business, Lee was quickly promoted to being

regular face on comedy panel shows including They Think It’s All Over.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

9 THEATRE

An Inspector Calls, Cambridge Arts Theatre, September 25-29

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

10 MUSIC

A Vision of Elvis, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, September 26

Rob Kingsleywill be the front man of this tribute to the king of rock and roll.

Surrounded by his outstanding musicians, backing vocalists and production team. He will present some of Elvis’ big hits including Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Love Me Tender, Jailhouse Rock, among many other big hits.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

