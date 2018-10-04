10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 MUSIC

Bad Rabbit, The Intriguers and Daisy Keeble, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, October 5-7

The four piece rock bandBad Rabbit will kick off proceedings on the Friday night with tunes from the 70s to the present day. The Intriguers will be playing on the Saturday night and the weekend of entertainment will be rounded off with Daisy Keeble on Sunday night.

01767 313963

2 THEATRE

The Dreamboys, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, October 5

An action packed show with several hunks. An ideal show for people on hen nights, birthday parties and girls night out. The troupe has made several appearances on television programmes.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

3 THEATRE

War Horse, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until October 6

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man’s land. Albert can’t forget his horse and aims to bring Joey back home.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 THEATRE

Vulcan 7, Cambridge Arts Theatre, until October 6

Gary and Hugh were students at RADA. They reunite on the set of a fantasy movie, both having had contrasting careers. Sparks fly inside the trailer as old wounds are opened and outside the trailer things are not going to plan either: the director’s gone AWOL, the catering truck’s on the wrong side of a ravine, and the volcanic activity is growing by the minute. Sitcom stars Nigel Planer and Adrian Edmondson will be appearing in the show which is packed with comedy and fantasy.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Performers and Pints, The Rising Sun, Potton, October 6

Taylor Nathan, Kaity Rae and El Jay Rose will be appearing at the music night which is designed for promising musicians. The music starts at 9pm and entrance is free but donations are encouraged which go towards the performers.

www.facebook.com/performerspints

6 MUSIC

Transmission, The Bell, Sandy, October 6

The four piece band will be performing covers from songs beginning in the 1960s right through to the present day. Expect to hear songs from the likes of The Who, Blondie, The Arctic Monkeys and The Killers.

www.thebellsandy.com

7 MUSIC

The Honch Deluxe, The Roundabout Club, Sandy, October 7

The band cover a wide range of rock songs from Bowie and the Beatles to Sabbath and the Stereophonics via The Who, Foo Fighters and Thin Lizzy. Entrance to the gig by the four piece band is free and starts at 9pm.

01767 680871

8 SPOKEN WORD

Neil Oliver: The Story of The British Isles in 100 places, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, October 6

During his 20 years travelling to every corner, and whilst filming BBC2’s Coast, he’s fallen in love all over again. From north to south, east to west it cradles astonishing beauty. The human story here is a million years old, and counting. Hear what it all means to him, and why we need to cherish and celebrate our wonderful countries.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Rain Man, Cambridge Arts Theatre, October 8-13

When self-centred salesman Charlie Babbitt discovers that his long-lost brother Raymond, an autistic savant with a genius for numbers, has inherited the family fortune, he sets out to get ‘his half’. Mathew Horne and Ed Speelers star in the show.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Sad), Quarry Theatre, Bedford, October 11

A musical about depression, that explains, sings, and throws glitter about how it’s OK not to be OK. Sally’s a happy person. She doesn’t let little things get her down and almost never cries. But she’s got an illness. It makes her feel like she isn’t the person she wants to be, but she doesn’t want anyone to know about it.

www.quarrytheatre.org.uk

