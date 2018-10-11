10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 MUSIC AND DANCING

Unicorn Ceilidh, St Mary’s Hall, Baldock, October 12

Melobo and caller Jane Bird will provide the entertainment. Graham (melodeon and fiddle), Charlotte (oboe and recorder) & Howard (bass and tenor guitars) are Melobo. The trio create an unusual and very danceable sound to guarantee a great

evening. Jane has called many times with Melobo, helps to organise Oxfolk and has an excellent repertoire of dances.

www.unicornceilidhs.org.uk

2 MUSIC

The One On, The Kurmujun and Elliott Rose, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, October 12

High energy fast paced rock and blues will kick off the weekend’s entertainment at The Red Lion with The One On. The four piece band The Kurmujun can be seen on Saturday with rock covers while Elliott Rose provides chilled out covers on Sunday.

01767 313963

3 THEATRE

The Dreamboys, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 12

An action packed show with several hunks. An ideal show for people on hen nights, birthday parties and a girls’ night out. The troupe has made several appearances on television programmes.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 MUSIC

Faith: The George Michael Legacy, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, October 12

A musical journey of 35 years of hit records from Wham to George’s solo career, the show and production are based upon the George Michael 25 live tour (also known as the 25th anniversary tour). The show uses actual video footage from the 25 live tour displayed on a video wall.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Rain Man, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Until October 13

When self-centred salesman Charlie Babbitt discovers his long-lost brother Raymond, an autistic savant with a genius for numbers, has inherited the family fortune, he sets out to get ‘his half’. Mathew Horne and Ed Speelers star in the show.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Sixty Something, The Bell, Sandy, October 13

SixtySomething are a five piece band capturing the sound of the sixties featuring four seasoned musicians who have all played in other well-known bands/tributes plus a female vocalist. The band will cover songs by the likes of The Beatles and Dusty Springfield.

www.thebellsandy.com

7 MUSIC

Sixties Gold, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, Octobber 13

There will be live music from The Searchers, The Merseybeats, The Fortunes, PJ Proby, Love Affair’s Steve Ellis and Vanity Fare. The musicians have between them had more than 50 top 30 hits in the United Kingdom.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

8 THEATRE

Benidorm, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 15-20

The much loved popular sitcom which ended earlier this year will be coming to Milton Keynes Theatre as part of a tour. Original cast members Jake Canuso, Janine Duvitski, Sherrie Hewson, Adam Gillen and Tony Maudsley will be reprising their roles from the sitcom.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

9 THEATRE

Still Alice, Cambridge Arts Theatre, October 16-20

Alice Howland is stubborn, clever and driven – a professional at the top of her game. But, diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 50, she is compelled to confront her new reality and draw on her resilience to remain independent for as long as possible. Alice strives to remain true to the woman she has always been, while relationships shift within her family, in her work and most importantly with herself. This was previously turned into a film which won an Oscar for Julainne Moore.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

The Thrill of Love, The Place, Bedford, October 16-20

In 1955 Ruth Ellis was the last woman in Britain to be hanged. A hostess in the seedy nightclubs of 1950s London, she shot her lover six times outside The Magdala pub. Why did she do it? Why did she offer no defence? Who gave her the gun? The Thrill of Love, based on documentary evidence, is a gripping tale of vice, murder and obsession.

www.theplacebedford.org.uk

