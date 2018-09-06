10 things to do in and around Biggleswade this week

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 MUSIC

Zipwire, The Scallywags and Volker Patent, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, September 7-9

The four piece rock band Zipwire from Hertfordshire will be playing on the Friday night. Saturday sees three piece act The Scallywags performing a variety of covers. Volker will play a mixture of covers and acoustic material.

2 THEATRE

Rain Man, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until September 8

When self-centred salesman Charlie Babbitt discovers that he has a long-lost older brother, Raymond, who has inherited the family’s multi-million-dollar fortune, he sets out to get ‘his half’. Raymond is an autistic savant and has a remarkable memory and a genius for numbers. Charlie borrows his brother to ensure he gets his half. Matthew Horne and Ed Speleers will star in the show based on the film of the same name.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 THEATRE

Oklahoma, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, until September 8

Join Curly, Laurey, Aunt Eller and Ado Annie as the theatre’s own in-house production team brings this popular musical to life. With songs such as Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’, I Can’t Say No, People Will Say We’re In Love and the title track Oklahoma to name a few.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

4 FAMILY

Potton Show, September 8-9

Schedules are now available from Potton Library, Post Office or Tysoes Hardware. Tickets are now on sale for the barn dance, held in the marquee from 8pm cost £12.50 to include fish & chip supper. Dancing to the Ivel Valley Band, with caller. On Sunday, there will be a Craft Fair in the marquee.

www.pottonshow.org.uk

5 MUSIC

Huggy Flares, The Roundabout Club, Sandy, September 8

Back at Sandy for more of that ‘60s and ‘70s soul, funk and disco stuff. The five piece band will be out to get people in the party mood. There will also be a couple of more recent

www.huggyflares.com

6 MUSIC

The Curfew and Popscene, The Rose, Biggleswade, September 8

Popscene will play from Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Cast, to Stereophonics, Stone Roses and Paul Weller, by way of Ocean Colour Scene, Oasis, Pulp and Supergrass... And everything else in between. The Curfew, a four piece rock band will be performing a mixture of songs from the likes of Stereophonics, Billy Idol, Foo Fighters, Oasis and ZZ Top.

7 COMEDY

Castle Comedy, George’s Hall Bar and Grill, Biggleswade, September 10

Jarred Christmas will be headling the comedy special. He has previously appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Mock the Week. He will be supported by Iain Smith and hosted by Paul Revill. Tickets are in short supply.

www.castlecomedy.co.uk

8 THEATRE

Spirit of the Dance, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 10-11

Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy, this explosive and powerful show combines heart-pounding Irish Dance with the sensual Latino rhythms of Flamenco and Red Hot Salsa in a thrilling production of strength and passion. This award winning spectacular has brilliant lighting, dazzling costumes and breathtaking choreography.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

9 THEATRE

The Height of the Storm, Cambridge Arts Theatre, September 10-15

André and Madeleine have been in love for over fifty years. This weekend, as their daughters visit, something feels unusual. A bunch of flowers arrives, but who sent them? A woman from the past turns up, but who is she? And why does André feel like he isn’t there at all? The Height of the Storm has been described as a beautifully compelling family drama. Dame Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce will star in the show.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

10 TALK

John Leeson - A Dog;s Life, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, September 11

John Leeson: A Dog’s Life retraces the steps of a man who has had far more to his career than voicing the robot dog K9 on the science fiction series Doctor Who including a question setter on Mastermind and wine educator.

www.quarrytheatre.org.uk