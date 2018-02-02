10 things to do in Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in Biggleswade and the surrounding area this week.

1 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Stratton Upper School, Biggleswade, from now to February 3

Biggleswade Amateur Theatrical Society is back with a bang with a pantomime. It follows the classic story of Cinderella, a poor serving girl who is constantly hounded by her evil stepmother and two very ugly sisters. But her life will change when she meets her Fairy Godmother who grants her wishes which will change her life.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/bats

2 THEATRE

Chinese New Year Extravaganza, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, February 3

Chinese New Year Extraganza features a team of performers showcasing amazing Chinese performing arts. From the cheerful spirit of the auspicious Lion Dance, to the majestic and awe-inspiring contortions, the show is a colourful display of Chinses cultural tradition. Witness the daring stunts of Chinese acrobatics alongside energetic kung fu performance, the ancient magic of Face Changing and more.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

3 EXHIBITION

Candlemas Flower Festival, St Paul’s Church, Bedford, February 2-4

The historic town centre church of St Paul’s, will make a majestic setting for creative floral displays.

Sixty displays will be mounted throughout the church by groups and individuals from across the county.

www.stpaulschurchbedford.org.uk

4 THEATRE

Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 30-February 3

Jersey Boys tells the true-life story of four boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own unique sound, and sold 100 million records worldwide.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 THEATRE

Pressure, Cambridge Arts Theatre, February 2-10

Seventy-two hours prior to the D-Day landings, Scottish meteorologist, Group Captain James Stagg, advises General Eisenhower on the weather conditions likely to prevail when 350,000 troops are to be sent across the Channel in Operation Overlord. With Stagg predicting severe storms and Irving P. Krick - Hollywood’s meteorological movie consultant - predicting beautiful weather, the future of Britain, Europe and the United States rests on one single forecast.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Go Johnny Go, Biggleswade Working Men’s Club, February 3

The band’s repertoire features stars of the late 1950’s and early 1960’s. Artists such as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Billy Fury, Cliff Richard and Chuck Berry will be covered

www.go johnnygoband.webs.com

7 FAMILY HISTORY

Introduction to Family History Sources, Biggleswade Library, February 5

Introducing you to sources in the library, online and from local archive services to trace your family history. Even if your family isn’t from Bedfordshire you will pick up tips that can be useful throughout England. The cost is £5 per person. It runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm

www.bedford.gov.uk/archiveevents

8 DANCE

Dance to the Music, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, February 5-6

Created by and starring Kristina Rihanoff from Strictly Come Dancing, this show feature eight dancers. Among the other cast members are fellow Strictly dancers Robin Windsor and Oksana Platero, plus The X Factor finalist Christopher Maloney.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Monday Night Jazz, The White Horse, Bedford, February 5

Vocalist Kevin Fitzsimmons is the special guest at this event. He is a jazz singer, bandleader, lyricist and songwriter, with a self-produced album Show Me The Way released to considerable critical acclaim.

10 THEATRE

Anton and Erin - From Broadway to Hollywood, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 7

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple, Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag, when they return with an exciting new show for 2018 as they celebrate the golden age of Hollywood. Featuring dazzling new choreography, sparkling costumes and a sensational show band.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

