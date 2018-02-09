10 things to do in Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Biggleswade area

1 DANCE

Unicorn Ceilidh, St Mary’s Hall, Baldock, February 9

Oxford NAGS and caller Sheena Masson will appear at the event tonight (Friday). Oxford NAGS (Nina, Andy, Gareth & Sandy) is a four piece ceilidh band based around Oxfordshire and a bit of Hampshire. They play stonking English tunes for stonking English dance.

www.unicornceilidhs.org.uk

2 MUSIC

The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, February 9

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back. It features a full live band performing all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more.

www.gordn-craig.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Message In A Bottle, Bedford Corn Exchange, February 9

Fans of the legendary band The Police won’t believe their ears in this tribute night being performed in Bedford. Expect to hear such classic hits Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message in a Bottle, Walking on the Moon, So Lonely, Can’t Stand Losing. And, of course, all the world famous hits from Sting himself including, Fields of Gold and the Englishman in New York.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

4 FAMILY

Wild Things at Half Term, RSPB Lodge, Sandy, February 10-18

Half term activities. Come along to enjoy the reserve, follow the half term trail and enjoy a series of self-led activities. Trail sheet £1, donations for other activities plus non-RSPB members entry and car park fee. Itn runs from 11am to 4pm.

www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/the-lodge

5 THEATRE

Hancock and Friends, The Place Theatre, Bedford, February 10

James Hurns returns to the venue performing a brand-new programme including one classic episode of Hancock’s Half Hour, and two episodes he has written himself in the same style as Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, with James voicing the entire cast. As well as Hancock, he’ll voice the likes of, Sidney James, Hattie Jacques, Bill Kerr and Kenneth Williams.

www.theplacebedford.org.uk

6 MUSIC

Sister Act Live Choir, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 10

See the box office hit film Sister Act like never before, in HD, on a huge screen whilst a 25-piece gospel choir and band accompany the on-screen nuns, singing hit songs from the film’s original soundtrack live. The Uplifted Voices choir give powerful, goosebumps-inducing performances of songs like My God, and I Will Follow Him to give you a brand new and unique live cinema experience that you’ll thank God you didn’t miss.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

7 MUSIC

Jazz Night, White Horse, Bedford, February 12

The man behind Bedford’s weekly jazz night will perform for the first time with his own quintet. Mark Hale is a Bedford-born drummer. His quintet has been assembled to pay homage to the great band leaders and composers of the ‘50s and ‘60s, including Horace Silver, Lee Morgan and Dexter Gordon.



8THEATRE

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella, February 13-17

Matthew Bourne’s interpretation of the classic fairy tale, has, at its heart, a true Second World War romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night

for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

9 THEATRE

Wild Goose Chase, St Mary’s Church Hall, Potton, February 14-17

The farce is being staged by Potton Playhouse next week. Written by Derek Benfield, it is staged at 7.45pm each evening.

07713 739519

10 THEATRE

Art, Cambridge Arts Theatre, February 14-24

When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled. But does their violent reactions to this provocative canvas mirror more dangerous antagonisms towards each other? Stephen Tompkinson, Denis Lawson and Nigel Havers star.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

