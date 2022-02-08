5 of the best things to do in and around Bedford

There's plenty to do in and around Bedford - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From musical theatre and comedy to puppets there's something for all tastes.
So check out what's on in our five of the best.
1. The Elves & the Shoemaker
Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 19 - Shooooooooooooooes ... Ah, new shoes .... Delightful on the feet. Soft, dancing shoes; swarthy pirate shoes; silver buckle and silken soles. No one makes shoes like an elf.
This well-known and well-loved tale – made popular by the Ladybird Classic – has been re-heeled by Theatre of Widdershins in their own inimitable style. Beautifully crafted set and puppets, sublime music, a kaleidoscope of miniature shoes and a comic mouse all make this show a magical must-see. Book at quarrytheatre.ticketsolve.com
2. Chris Ramsey
Corn Exchange, Bedford, March 2 - Critically acclaimed comedian Chris Ramsey is hitting the road for his biggest ever stand-up tour in 2022. Having filled venues across the country including The Newcastle Metro Arena, twice, “Ramsey has the potential to be a mainstream hit, a cult favourite or almost anything in between” (Sunday Times), so don’t miss your chance to catch him live on stage while you can.
Chris has also just announced his own live stand-up special, available to stream on Amazon Prime this summer. Book at bedfordcornexchange.co.uk
3. Sacred chants
St John the Baptist Church, Cockayne Hatley, Sunday, March 6 - Some of the most beautiful unaccompanied vocal music, written by Hildegard von Bingen almost 1,000 years ago and brought to life by Grace Davidson’s stunning soprano voice. The pieces are interwoven with flute and saxophone interludes in this candlelit performance. Grace’s voice has been featured on countless recordings and film scores including Faure’s Requiem with the London Symphony Orchestra and Ridley Scott’s soundtrack to The Last Duel.
The performance marks the release of the new album Sacred Chants on Signum Records.
4. Yes! Yes! UCS!
The Place, Bedford, February 12 and April 13 - Townsend Theatre Productions present Yes! Yes! UCS!, a brand-new, musical play which chronicles the story of the Upper Clyde shipbuilders “Work-In” of 1971-72, in celebration of the 50th anniversary. Powerful theatrical storytelling combines with live rock and folk music from the early ‘70s and graphic art animated projection to bring a meaningful message of hope, social justice, and the fight for the right to work. Based on verbatim interviews with shipyard workers, Yes! Yes! UCS! is the story of two women workers in an industry facing imminent closure, drawn into the monumental, heroic battle to save thousands of jobs across Glasgow and the West of Scotland. Box office on 01234 354321 or theplacebedford.com