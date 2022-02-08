5 of the best things to do in and around Bedford

4. Yes! Yes! UCS!

The Place, Bedford, February 12 and April 13 - Townsend Theatre Productions present Yes! Yes! UCS!, a brand-new, musical play which chronicles the story of the Upper Clyde shipbuilders “Work-In” of 1971-72, in celebration of the 50th anniversary. Powerful theatrical storytelling combines with live rock and folk music from the early ‘70s and graphic art animated projection to bring a meaningful message of hope, social justice, and the fight for the right to work. Based on verbatim interviews with shipyard workers, Yes! Yes! UCS! is the story of two women workers in an industry facing imminent closure, drawn into the monumental, heroic battle to save thousands of jobs across Glasgow and the West of Scotland. Box office on 01234 354321 or theplacebedford.com