Great Yarmouth beaches are big and beautiful with fun along Marine Parade

This famous Norfolk coastal resort has so much to offer for all ages and tastes, with some surprising and fun historical treats

1. The beaches

The great British seaside is alive and vibrantly well in Great Yarmouth. Its Central Beach is a vast, wide expanse of golden sands between Britannia and Wellington Piers. Running alongside Marine Parade with all its restaurants and activities, amusements and exciting entertainment, it offers the best of both worlds. Sit in your deck chair and watch the kids make sand castles before enjoying an excellent portion of Fish, Chips and More. We ‘sat in’ at this eaterie to enjoy our meal, but this family-run business with a long history in the seaside town, also has takeaway meals.

Marine Parade is quite a long walk from end to end, so take advantage of the Lord Choo Choo road train or the famous horse-drawn landaus. Top tip: Do your research on the many car parks in the town – use www.visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk

Enjoy spectacular shows at The Hippodrome Circus (photo: streetviewmarketing.co.uk)

2. Circus spectacular

The Hippodrome Circus, built in 1903 by the legendary showman George Gilbert, is Britain’s only surviving total circus. Lloyd George once held his political rallies here and Lillie Langtry, Max Miller and Houdini have all performed.

The building itself is a beautiful and fascinating place to visit. We were treated to a non-stop, action-packed show from the start with aerial performers, a mountain bike stunt rider, dancers, somersaulting trampolinists, with comedy and dance thrown in for variety. But the truly jaw-dropping moment came when the circus ring floor descended to be transformed into a giant, illuminated pool of water complete with synchronised swimmers and performers. On your way in or out visit the circus museum, packed with 100 years of circus memorabilia.

3. Sea Life Centre

Richardson's lodge with hot tub (photo: Matt Keal Photography)

Equally fascinating is the Sea Life Centre which offers the chance to come face to face with aquatic creatures from black tip reef sharks to dwarf crocodiles and penguins.

4. Fishing history

All within walking distance on and near the mouth of the River Yare are three attractions that chronicle the history of the town and it made for a great few hours of exploration.

The Time and Tide Museum, with public car parking steps away, gives a fascinating insight into the region’s herring fishing heritage. It’s a small museum, but packs a punch in visual information. It’s housed in an original Victorian smoking house and I found the story of the ‘herring girls’ fascinating. These young migrant workers from Scotland were invaluable to the industry as they gutted the fish on the wharfs as the Scottish fishing boats they’d followed south, brought in their catch. It’s one of the best laid-out museums I’ve ever visited. Something for all ages, with plenty of hands-on action for youngsters.

The ‘Conspiracy Room’ at the National Trust’s Elizabethan House

It was especially fascinating to then step aboard the last remaining steam drifter fishing boats, the Lydia Eva YH80, built in 1930. After an extensive restoration and with the help of dedicated volunteers it is a living museum of the life the herring fishermen lived in the heyday of the industry. Top tip: If you can’t climb steep ladders, it is difficult to complete the full tour.

5. Historical gem

Then, just across the road from this fascinating floating treat, is the National Trust’s Elizabethan House. Small but perfectly formed, the 16th Century building may hold some very important secrets and highlights the day to day lives of the families who lived here from Tudor to Victorian times. We loved the Conspiracy Room where, it is thought, the death of Charles I could have been plotted as the house was a base for Parliamentarians during the Civil War.

6. Boat trip on the Broads

The Lydia Eva is the last remaining steam drifter

Just a few miles from bustling Great Yarmouth is the tranquility of the Norfolk Broads. We took a very relaxing 30-minute boat ride around Rollesby Broad on a charming Edwardian launch called Gentleman Jim. As we slowly chugged around the man-made expanse we saw swans, grebes, mallards and terns among others pointed out by Captain Les. After we docked we enjoyed a tasty lunch at The Waterside cafe.

7. Special lunch

We headed to Gorleston to the Pier Hotel to enjoy a wonderful lunch as we looked out to the town’s renowned beach. Part of the film Yesterday was filmed here for the big concert finale with the beach scene. With very generous portions and a wide-ranging menu, including vegan and vegetarian options, it was clear from how busy the restaurant was that this is a top choice for locals and visitors alike. My Cromer crab salad was a highlight, along with roast of the day. There’s a Beach Bar and wine bar, In Vino Veritas, or you can sit outside to enjoy sandwiches and snacks.

8. Holiday park fun

Our two-bedroom chalet at Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park proved an excellent base for the area. Hemsby has a great beach, although it is subject, as all this coast is, to major coastal erosion. There’s plenty to do here - amusements and activities for youngsters, especially on site. We preferred to lounge in our specious accommodation with full kitchen and a brilliant hot tub, as well as a balcony. The site has lots of arranged activities as well as a restaurant, evening entertainment, a swimming pool and amusement arcade too.

It’s an easy walk into the village and as we strolled down to the beach one day we chatted to the volunteer independent lifeboatmen who do a great job saving lives on both the sea and the Broads.

Hemsby has a great beach

We’ll certainly be back to discover more of Yarmouth. It’s great!

Travel facts

See visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk for more information on the area.

A short break (three night weekend or four night mid week) off-peak stay at Richardsons Hemsby Beach Holiday Park in a 2 bed gold caravan with hot tub starts from £319 (short break). See richardsonsholidayparks.co.uk for details.