Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Green Day and a large contingent of British acts confirmed for Coachella 2025 🎪

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coachella have announced their line-up for their 2025 event.

Taking place once again at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone have been revealed as this year’s headliners.

Here’s the full list of acts announced - including a rather strong British contingent next year.

The full line-up for the 2025 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been revealed, as the now iconic poster is now doing the rounds online - you know the one.

The 2025 event is set to be headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone; while this would mark Lady Gaga’s second time headlining the event after her 2017 performance and Post Malone’s second time performing at the event, it marks the first time that the punk icons have performed at Coachella Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the announcement reveals that Missy Elliot, Benson Boon and Megan Thee Stallion will all be performing across the two-weekend event while there is an incredibly strong British contingent performing at next year’s event.

Charli XCX, Prodigy, Beth Gibbons, fka Twigs, SOFT PLAY and Bob Vylan are just a small number of UK performers set to take over Empire Polo Club in Indio, California when the event is held across the weekends of April 11 to April 13 and then April 18 to April 20 2025.

Here’s the full list of acts announced by Coachella performing at next year’s event.

Who is playing Coachella 2025?

Full list of artists is correct as of writing

Friday April 11 and 18 2025

Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone are set to headline next year's Coachella Festival, as the full line-up is revealed. | Getty/Coachella

Lady Gaga

Missy Elliott

Benson Boone

Marías

LISA

Prodigy

Parcels

FKA twigs

Mustard Mau

P

GloRilla

Yeat

the Go-Go's

MARINA

Djo

Tyla Sara

Landry

Thee Sacred Souls

d4vd

Artemas

Miike Snow

Three 6 Mafia

Chris Lorenzo

SAINT JHN

4batz

Vintage Culture

Tink

Maribou State

Eyedress

A.G. Cook

CAZRIEL & Paco Amoroso

Chris Stussy

Damian Lazarus

julie

Austin Millz

Lola Young

Tinlicker

SPEED

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Ravyn Lenae

Beltran

TOPS

Los Mirlos

PARISI

Pete Tong

Ahmed Spins

KNEECAP

Shermanology

vs self

HiTech

Moon Boots

Coco & Breezy Glixen

EREZ

Saturday April 12 and 19 2025

Alongside their Coachella appearance, Green Day will also be headlining Download Festival 2025 | Getty Images

Green Day

Charli XCX

MISFITS

Keinemusik

Above & Beyond

Anitta Ivan

Cornejo Clairo

ENHYPEN

Shoreline Mafia

T-Pain

Hanumankind

Sam Fender

Japanese Breakfast

Beth Gibbons

Darkside

Eli Brown

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

Jimmy Eat World

Viagra Boys

Disco Lines

Blonde Redhead

Amelie Lens.

Alok

Yo Gabba Gabba!

Glass Beams

The Dare

2hollis

Mind Against Massano

Klangkuenstler

salute

horsegiirl

El Malilla

Medium Build

underscores

Indo Warehouse

Indira Paganotto

Infected Mushroom

Rawayana

Layton Giordani

DJ Gigola

HAAi

Judeline

Together Pangea

Bob Vylan

Prison Affair

Talón

Sunday April 13 and 20 2025

Getty Images

Post Malone

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Junior H

JENNIE

Kraftwerk

beabadoobee

Polo & Pan

XG

Basement Jaxx

Keshi

Chase & Status

Still Woozy

Sammy Virji

Jessie Murph

Arca

Rema

Shaboozey

Ty Dolla $ign

Circle Jerks

Ben Böhmer

Amyl and the Sniffers

Boris Brejcha

Dixon x Jimi Jules

Muni Long

Amaarae

BigXthaPlug

Snow Strippers

Fcukers

Interplanetary Criminal

Dennis Cruz

VTSS

The Beaches

Wisp

MEUTE

Francis Mercier

Hope Tala

Sparrow & Barbossa

Ginger Root

AMÉMÉ

SOFT PLAY

Mohamed Ramadan

GEL

Kumo 99

DESIREE

Tripolism

Yulia Niko

When are tickets for Coachella 2025 on sale?

Presale for the 2025 edition of Coachella is set to go on sale on November 22 2024 at 11am PT (7pm GMT) through the festival’s website - but you should be registering immediately and plan for attending the second weekend due to the high volume of interest in the first weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your thoughts on the line-up for Coachella 2025 and is it enough for you to spend money on tickets and travel to head over next year? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.