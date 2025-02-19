Ghost Stories at Milton Keynes Theatre review - Is it as terrifying as the hype?

'Certainly a unique production': Ghost Stories

Alan Wooding reviews Ghost Stories, written and directed by Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson, at Milton Keynes Theatre

While audiences are warned that Ghost Stories contains both sudden shocks and psychological tension – and it's also unsuitable for anyone with a nervous disposition or those under 15 years old – after watching last night’s 90 minute performance at Milton Keynes Theatre, I felt those warnings were somewhat over-hyped.

The Ghost Stories experience is certainly a unique production which tends to exploit audiences’ expectations and trepidation as it seeks to explore paranormal activity.

We’re introduced to a sceptic professor who is seeking to debunk the paranormal as he investigates three individual hauntings that have been reported by a nightwatchman, a teenage boy and a businessman whose wife is expecting their first child.

Obviously I don’t want to give out any spoilers here, but as Professor Goodman (Dan Tetsell) delves into each story, he finds himself beginning to question himself as the on-stage action is ramped up thanks to James Farncombe’s clever lighting along with a host of various creepy sounds which create plenty of psychological suspense. It all adds the creepy atmosphere.

Tony Matthews is played by David Cardy and is the frustrated nightwatchman in question as he recalls his paranormal experiences in his warehouse late at night.

Then there’s Eddie Loodmer-Elliott who portrays nervous teenage driver Simon Rifking retiring from a university party. He provides us with some of the most comedic moments in the play.

We then meet Clive Mantle playing businessman Mike Priddle who relates the story of how he and his wife have spent years trying to start a family – and they end up being affected by some ghostly goings-on!

All four actors are on top of their game while also in the cast are Lucas Albion and Simon Bass.

With the ear-splitting screams and deep bass notes plus those eerie sound effects coming from different areas around the auditorium, sound engineer Nick Manning has certainly added to the tense atmosphere although some of the special effects turned out to be rather more humorous than scary which meant there was quite a bit of laughter emitting the audience.

Ghost Stories runs at Milton Keynes Theatre until Saturday February 22. Tickets cost from £15 before fees. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.