Roll up, roll up - the circus is coming to Bedford

Circus Spectacular

Roll up, roll up - the circus is coming to town!

From clowns to trapeze and more, Circus Spectacular brings international circus acts, amazing magic and lots of laughs to the Bedford Corn Exchange

Leading the cast of Circus Spectacular is Bippo The Clown.

Gareth ‘Bippo’ Ellis made his debut into performing when he was just nine years old and he’s never looked back.

Bippo has appeared on TV shows such as Blue Peter, Dick and Dom in The Bungalow, Big Brother, The Sooty Show and even his own BBC3 Documentary ‘Send In The Clowns’.

Bippo is joined by his partner Miss Chelsea, who started her circus career at the tender age of 16 where she joined one of Britain’s largest touring circuses at that time - Gerry Cottles WOW show in 2012.

Chelsea is a multi-talented performer and has many strings to her bow - from a hula hoop act to aerial cube, aerial silks, solo trapeze and roller skating!

Joining them is international Juggling Sensation Alfio Macaggi, a fourth-generation circus performer from one of Spain’s most famous circus dynasties.

Incredible Duo Salsky, Thomas and Collette are also performing.

The duo has toured the world with their death-defying routines such as The Wheel of Death, Rolla Rolla and roller skating.

Keeping it in the family Thomas and Collette’s teen sons Peter and Dommy ‘The Salvador Brothers’ take to the stage with their incredible acrobatic routines

This show promises to thrill and entertain audiences of all ages!

Producer James Shone says: “Circus Spectacular will be a massive hit with family audiences. The show is packed with great performers from all walks of life, who have worked hard to craft their skills and become the very best they can be, mixed with their showmanship and enthusiasm, you will certainly be entertained!”

The show is coming to the Bedford Corn Exchange on February 25 at 7pm.