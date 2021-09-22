Signals Museum at RAF Henlow reopens - after being closed for more than a year

RAF Henlow Signals Museum

The Signals Museum at RAF Henlow is set to reopen after being closed for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The museum was force to close its doors at the start of the first lockdown - but is delighted to once again be welcoming visitors.

It will be reopening on Saturday, October 2 from 10am until 3.30pm.

Deputy Curator Dave Thompson explained: "The small number of staff on duty, may be busy but we will do our best to answer your questions as you go round the displays, please be patient.

"The wearing of facemasks will not be mandatory in the building but may be worn if wanted. However, sensible social spacing is expected from our visitors. Please use the hand sanitizers on arrival. We do expect that all visitors will have been double jabbed and we would like to see proof of this on arrival.

"A small donation to help us stay open would be appreciated."

Visitors should report to the Guardroom across the road from the visitors' car park and produce official identity such as a current driving licence, passport or over 60s bus pass in order to be issued passes.

Children must be accompanied.