Biggleswade drama society relocate to the US to present Steel Magnolias.

After a success of performing pantomime this year, the town’s drama society is taking on an emotional piece set in the USA.

The Biggleswade Amateur Theatre Society will perform Steel Magnolias on Friday and Saturday, September 28 and 29

A comedy drama, set in the 1980s in Louisiana, in the deep south in the USA, it tells the story of six women, who meet regularly at Truvvy’s Beauty Salon. They are true friends, who have to come to terms with the death of one of their own.

Described as “the funniest play to ever make you cry”, audiences will be taken on a journey with these amazing women, who are made of steel, yet as delicate, fragile and beautifully scented as a magnolia.

While it might be a small cast of six, they have a wealth of experience with over 100 years of participation among the cast and crew which is helpful for Melanie Wilcox making her directorial debut for the group.

She said: “I was so excited that BATS offered me the opportunity to put on this play that has been so special to me for over 20 years.

“My cast are super talented and just as the characters in the play, we have all become fast friends during the rehearsal process.”

The cast comprises of Kay Young, Kerry Hewish, Natasha Leftwich, Sarah Ridley, Melanie Wilcox and BATS newcomer Erin Crockford.

Performances will be at the Trinity Methodist Church on Shortmead Street starting at 7,30pm each other.

Tickets for the show can be booked by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/264894 or from Howells and Coffeelicious in the town centre.

They cost £12.

For more information about the group visit www.facebook.com/batsuk/ or email bats.theatre.society@gmail.com

