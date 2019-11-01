Headless horseman rides through Gamlingay for Hallowe'en!

There were spooky goings on in Gamlingay for Hallowe'en, as a headless horseman made a ghostly appearance in Mill Street.

Children were left in awe of the mysterious figure who rode silently to The Old Bank Barbers, ready to give youngsters a fright as they stopped at the business for for trick-or-treat.

In the left image are: Joshua and Elliott Newman Hutchison, Kymberly, Lorraine Titmus, the horseman, and the three witches of Eastwick. Right: Kymberly as a zombie.

Owner, Kymberly Titmus, was the mastermind behind the creepy character, and encouraged her family, friends - and even her pet - to be in on the Samhain scare.

Kymberly, who was dressed as a zombie with scissors, said: "I have a horse and a very willing husband!

"The barbers has been open for 10 months and I wanted to put something back into the community.

"I closed the shop at five, so I could be outside giving away the sweets and watch the headless horseman scaring the kiddies.

In the left image are: Joshua and Elliott Newman Hutchison, Kymberly, Lorraine Titmus, the horseman, and the three witches of Eastwick. Right: Kymberly as a zombie.

"My horse, Troy, was very well behaved considering the outfits - we had some scary visitors: werewolves, a fully dressed clown, pink skeletons, and the three witches of Eastwick!

"As for my husband, James, the horseman, I told him 'no-one will know who you are!'"

As well as having sweet treats for the children, there was mulled wine for the grown-ups, who were also very impressed with the fancy dress.

Many customers know Troy locally, as she rides her 'posh' cob cross Troy around the village, and the children were very impressed, and couldn't believe that Troy's Hallowe'en rider was real, saying, - 'he actually has no head!'

Troy added: "James enjoyed a well deserved two pints afterwards. This is Troy's first Hallowe'en, and he has pulled Santa's carriage in the past. That will be his next job, and James will be Father Christmas - although he doesn't know that yet...

"I would like to say thank you to the community for coming out, to everyone who helped me, to the 'three witches of Eastwick', and to my mother in-law, Lorraine Titmus.

"I would also like to say thank you to everyone who has supported the business."

As well as running the barbers, Kymberly competes across the country with Troy in carriage drivng and dressage competitions.