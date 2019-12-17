Knotfest at Milton Keynes – how to book tickets this week and all we know so far about next year’s festival

Metal titans Slipknot are brining Knotfest to the UK for the first-time next year – with the National Bowl in Milton Keynes hosting the globetrotting event.

While the full line up is yet to be announced, tickets go on sale this week.

Here’s everything we know about Knotfest so far, what previous years have been like and how you can get tickets.

WHEN AND WHERE IS KNOTFEST?

Knotfest heads to the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, August 22, next year.

This year, the venue remained empty with the likes of Rammstein, Take That and Rod Stewart favouring nearby Stadium MK.

However, in recent years, it has hosted the likes of Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Swedish House Mafia.

Around the turn of the century, rock and metal fans headed to the venue for Ozzfest in 1998 and 2001 and The Big Day Out in 1999.

It’ll be the second time Slipknot have played the venue having being part of the Ozzfest 2001 line up.

HOW CAN I GET TICKETS?

Members of Slipknot’s official fan club, Outside The 9, will have a first access pre-sale this week from 10am on Thursday, December 19.

Fans can join and get their passcode for Knotfest at outsidethe9.com.

Tickets will be available via www.knotfestuk.com and www.livenation.co.uk



WHO WILL BE JOINING SLIPKNOT?

The full line up will be announced early next year – so anything at this point is mere speculation.

However, since its inception in 2012, Slipknot have brought some of the biggest names in rock and metal on tour with past line ups a ‘who’s who’ of both genres.

When Knoftest heads to Japan in March, it will feature Korn, Marilyn Manson, Trivium and Crossfaith among others.

AREN’T SLIPKNOT ALREADY HERE NEXT YEAR?

Yes, having released their sixth album We Are Not Your Kind this year, the Iowa natives are playing an arena tour across the UK and Europe in January.

However, with the many of the shows selling out in a matter of hours, if you don’t have tickets already, Knotfest is likely to be your only opportunity to see the band this year.

WHO ARE SLIPKNOT?

If you’ve got this far, it’s unlikely the band need any introduction.

The boiler suit and mask wearing metal giants released their self-titled debut album in 1999 and returned to the top of the Billboard Top 200 in August with their latest album marking the Grammy Award-winning group’s third consecutive number one album on that chart.

It also topped charts across the world with singles clocking up more than 87 million views in three months.

Led by signer Corey Taylor, the nine-piece features percussionist Shawn Crahan, Craig Jones on samples and keys, guitarists Mick Thompson and Jim Root, Sid Wilson on turntables and keys, bassist Alessandro Venturella and drummer Jay Weinberg.

The identity of their latest member on percussion and backing vocals, who has been dubbed Tortilla Face by fans, still hasn’t been officially named by the band.

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE TO KNOW?

Kind of. Not content with dominating rock and metal for two decades, the band released its own craft spirit, Slipknot No. 9 whiskey in August in a collaboration with Iowa-based Cedar Ridge Distillery which was awarded Distillery of The Year in 2017.

Slipknot recently released a limited number of special bundles featuring a limited edition signed whiskey coloured vinyl of their latest LP along with a bottle of the whiskey which is available via craftshack.com