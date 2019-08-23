World record attempt and family fun week at Blunham Cricket Club

Determined players from Blunham Cricket Club are taking on a world record attempt in order to raise money for a new pitch.

The club will be playing cricket for 168 hours non-stop, as the team hopes to raise around £30,000 - 40,000 in total, with 20 per cent of the amount given to the charities Sue Ryder and Mind.

The game will start at 4pm tomorrow (August 24) and the players hope to break the current score of 150 hours held by a team in Loughborough.

Throughout the week there will also be fun for families, including a cinema, games and live music - and no doubt all the action will help to keep the players awake, too!

Barry Jiggins, chairman of Blunham Cricket Club, said: "We've broken the record twice before and this will be our third attempt.

"Each game will be six hours long and they will then have a 30 minute rest and food break. The average amount of sleep the players will get during the week is 15 hours.

"On some days, I will be going in to cook breakfast at 1am, 2am and 4am.

"There's also lots on for families - bands playing music, food, cricket coaching, falconry, go carts, and more."

A spokeswoman from Blunham Cricket Club, said: "They will be going through the night! They will be sleeping at weird times, eating at weird times, so there's a rota in place.

"The World Record Association are really quite strict. There will be two adjudicators and they won't be able to leave during the 168 hours and neither will the players.

"We're hoping to buy additional land so we can have a second pitch. The club has grown as there's been a big push in girls cricket."

She added: "We're raising money for Sue Ryder and Mind; we're close to the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice is in Moggerhanger, so that's something everyone in the community has had a connection with at some point, sadly, and we're also looking to support a mental health charity."

Live music from August 24 - 31 includes: Space Goat, Oli Sadd DJ, Jazz Music, Sam Neighbour, Saxman Diggle, Joe Bygraves, and Free State Revolution. During the week, there will also be archery, crazy golf, an open mic event, a children's entertainer, games, a bouncy castle, Woolmer classic cars, knobbly knees competition, and more.

You can also try the world's hottest chilli, from Love My Chillies, who have sponsored the event.

Other events include: A church service (August 25), open air cinema - The Greatest Showman (August 25), open air cinema - Grease (August 29), fancy dress (August 30), Teddy Bears' Picnic (August 30), and more!

For more information, please contact: bccworldrecord19@gmail.com