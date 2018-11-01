Five of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From a night of top comedy to a to a leading folk trio, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Come and Sing Faure’s Requiem, St Michael & All Angels Church, High Street, Shefford, November 3

The ‘come and sing’ and concert will be led by Vivace Choir’s conductor Robert Bunting. “Faure is the only composer who actually fought in a war to write a Requiem,” said Robert. “Faure’s treatment of the text is subtle and intimate, quite unlike other well-known settings by Mozart or Verdi.

There are glorious melodies with expressive harmonies interspersed with one or two passages of complex choral writing. This is a chance to learn or revisit one of the great choral works of the 19th century.”

The choir is enjoying an in-depth study of the Requiem and is looking forward to working alongside other singers during the day. The concert in the evening, with the Requiem at its core, will include songs by Ivor Gurney and George Butterworth, anthems by Douglas Guest and Parry along with readings of the time. It promises to be a fitting tribute to those who fought and those who were left behind 100 years ago. The Come and Sing day runs from 10am to 4pm, with the concert at 7.30pm.

Details: Call 01462 685249



2 COMEDY

Castle Comedy, George’s Hall Bar and Grill, First Floor, 67 High Street, Biggleswade, November 5

Gary Delaney headlines the regular comedy night. Delaney is known as a razor sharp one-liner comedian, who is widely regarded as being the most quotable comic on the circuit. He is a regular guest star on Mock The Week and has also appeared on Dave’s One Night Stand and the new series of Live At The Apollo. The Guardian said of his show: “Expect a cavalcade of brilliantly inventive puns from this master of the one-liner, a craftsman to be ranked along with likes of Tim Vine and Milton Jones.” The Scotsman described him as “unremittingly vicious” and “master of the one-liner”. Support comes from top UK comedy circuit acts. Biggleswade favourite Paul Revill will host the show.

Details: castlecomedy.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Moore Moss Rutter, Dunton Folk, St Mary Magdalene Church, Church Street, Dunton, November 3

It has been three years since the release of Moore Moss Rutter’s second studio album II - and there is a heightened sense of anticipation around the reunion of Tom Moore (fiddle, viola), Archie Churchill-Moss (melodeon) and Jack Rutter (guitar) in the trio that won them the 2011 BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award. Widely regarded as three of the best players, innovators and performers in traditional folk amongst a precociously gifted generation, their finely crafted arrangements are known for their potency. They continue to push the creative boundaries for English instrumental music, responding to the world around them as much as their musical ancestors.

Details: duntonfolk.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Sinatra, Sequins & Swing: The Capitol Years Live!, Bedford Corn Exchange, November 4

The show is a celebration of some of the greatest music and Hollywood glamour of the 1950s, starring two of the UK’s most talented swing vocalists, Kevin Fitzsimmons and Kitty La Roar, along with the Capitol Orchestra. The show also recreates famous scenes from Sinatra’s TV and film appearances, including the One For My Baby bar scene and the Lady Is A Tramp scene from Pal Joey.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Milton Keynes City Orchestra, The Venue MK, November 2

Violinist Yoon-Hee Kim, described as a “violinist of genius” in a special CNN programme, will perform Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending and Saint-Saens’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso with the orchestra. The concert will open with Schumann’s Overture Scherzo and Finale, and close with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. As a child star, Yoon-Hee Kim made her first orchestral debut at the age of five in 1996 with the Savaria Orchestra of Hungary after playing from the age of three. She was admitted to the Vienna University for Music at the age of four, as the youngest student ever, within a year she had already performed many public concerts. In Korea, she performed with all the major orchestras including the Seoul Philharmonic, and Korean Symphony and internationally with notable companies including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Details: www.mkco.org