Five of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From a celebration of women's lives to a hit musical, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 PHOTOGRAPHY

Community photography taster session, Sandy Methodist Church, St Neots Road, Sandy, March 16, 10am to 12 noon

Anyone interested in community photography is invited to this taster session. There will be talks about photography from professionals for all ages and any kind of camera – even mobile phones.

Details: email kenlynch98@gmail.com or call 01767 681739



2 FAMILY

HERstory in Objects, Milton Keynes Museum, March 23 to July 28

In 2018, to celebrate the centenary of the first British women getting the vote, Milton Keynes Museum asked local women to suggest objects which best represented their lives. The stories that accompany those objects are now being told in a thought-provoking new exhibition. HERstory in Objects has been inspired by the book, A History of Women in 100 Objects. “Like the fascinating collection of objects in the book - which features everything from the corset and contraceptive pill to the car - we’re aiming for an exhibition that is challenging, inclusive, brave and fun,” said Jane Matthews from the museum. “We want to inspire and provoke women – and men – to think differently about women’s lives.” The exhibition features a collection of loaned and donated objects, which offer a fascinating insight into the lives of women through time – from medieval punishments, to the hard-fought battle to win the vote, and today’s modern woman. HERstory will show women in industry, women as mothers, and how women have been perceived, judged and treated throughout history. Items include a medieval ducking stool and a scold’s bridle, both used as punishment for women who dared to speak out in centuries past, and a judge’s robes, which serve as a celebration of progress. Body and image features strongly too: Baby scan photos, forceps and a birthing chair are among the many items associated with motherhood.

HERstory also explores childlessness, through choice and circumstance. Films and pictures celebrating women will be looped in a seated area, and visitors can also enter an African hut to hear one woman’s account of her own ‘cutting’, and the impact it has had on her life.

Details: miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk



3 FUNDRAISING

Bingo and disco evening, Sandy Scout Hut, March 23, 7pm to 10pm

It’s been 12 years since Anne Elliott-Flockhart lost her mum to ovarian cancer – but she thinks about her every day. She holds tea parties in her mum’s honour and to help stop another daughter from losing her mum. Now, Anne is holding a bingo and disco evening for the Eve Appeal, which funds groundbreaking research into gynaecological cancers. Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer among women in the UK, with around 7,200 women diagnosed each year.

Details: Call 07733 157767 or email anne1976@me.com



4 THEATRE

Cilla and the Shades of the ‘60s, Bedford Corn Exchange, March 17

The irrepressible Victoria Jones returns in her starring role as Cilla Black and invites audiences to ‘step inside’ her world. Together with vocalists The Shades, Victoria/Cilla will take audiences on a musical journey through the life and career of the legendary entertainer. The show starts with the discovery of the teenage Cilla at Liverpool’s Cavern Club and presents a string of hits by artistes who changed the world of popular entertainment in the 1960s.

The show features highlights of Cilla’s career, right up to her lengthy stint presenting ITV show Blind Date. Victoria said: “Performing as Cilla gives me the opportunity to celebrate the sound and style of a generation of women who made a vital contribution to music in the UK and abroad. Each song is a pleasure to perform and as well as singing, I get the opportunity to use my acting skills as well.”

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk



5 THEATRE

The Bodyguard, Milton Keynes Theatre, until March 23

The international, award-winning hit musical based on the blockbuster film The Bodyguard is back. Alexandra Burke returns as Rachel Marron. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of irresistible classics including Saving All My Love, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and I Will Always Love You.

Details: atgtickets.com