Five of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From a theatrical thriller to a Mothering Sunday treat, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

A Sting in the Tale, Gamlingay Eco Hub, Stocks Lane, Gamlingay, March 29 and 30

Gamlingay Players present this light-hearted thriller. The story concerns two once successful playwrights, Max and Nigel, who have collaborated on a number of thriller plays. But their creative team effort is in trouble, their financial resources are dwindling rapidly and they are desperately searching for a new idea for their next play. Their method of working is to create a victim and then fit the mystery plot around the dead body. “We need a victim the audience would cheerfully hate,” says Nigel just before his wife, Ann, walks into their office. Ann is in the running for the role of victim even before she opens her mouth. Especially as she is insured for £200,000. Once Ann is selected as the fictional murder victim, the two writers quickly slip past the thin line between fantasy and reality. The play is written by Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner, who are well known for writing extensively for TV thrillers in the 1970s and 1980s.

Details: gamlingayplayers.org



2 MUSIC

East Beds Concert Band, Stratton Upper School, Biggleswade, March 30, 7pm

Join East Beds Concert Band as they travel around the world in their spring concert, which features music from around the globe. They will be joined by the Chicksands and Henlow Military Wives choir.

Details: email eastbedsconcertband@gmail.com



3 FAMILY

HERstory in Objects, Milton Keynes Museum, March 23 to July 28

In 2018, to celebrate the centenary of the first British women getting the vote, Milton Keynes Museum asked local women to suggest objects which best represented their lives. The stories that accompany those objects are now being told in a thought-provoking new exhibition. HERstory in Objects has been inspired by the book, A History of Women in 100 Objects. “Like the fascinating collection of objects in the book - which features everything from the corset and contraceptive pill to the car - we’re aiming for an exhibition that is challenging, inclusive, brave and fun,” said Jane Matthews from the museum. “We want to inspire and provoke women – and men – to think differently about women’s lives.” The exhibition features a collection of loaned and donated objects, which offer a fascinating insight into the lives of women through time – from medieval punishments, to the hard-fought battle to win the vote, and today’s modern woman. HERstory will show women in industry, women as mothers, and how women have been perceived, judged and treated throughout history. Items include a medieval ducking stool and a scold’s bridle, both used as punishment for women who dared to speak out in centuries past, and a judge’s robes, which serve as a celebration of progress. Body and image features strongly too: Baby scan photos, forceps and a birthing chair are among the many items associated with motherhood.

HERstory also explores childlessness, through choice and circumstance. Films and pictures celebrating women will be looped in a seated area, and visitors can also enter an African hut to hear one woman’s account of her own ‘cutting’, and the impact it has had on her life.

Details: miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk



4 FUNDRAISING

Bingo and disco evening, Sandy Scout Hut, March 23, 7pm to 10pm

It’s been 12 years since Anne Elliott-Flockhart lost her mum to ovarian cancer – but she thinks about her every day. She holds tea parties in her mum’s honour and to help stop another daughter from losing her mum. Now, Anne is holding a bingo and disco evening for the Eve Appeal, which funds ground-breaking research into gynaecol-ogical cancers. Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer among women in the UK, with around 7,200 women diagnosed each year.

Details: Call 07733 157767 or email anne1976@me.com



5 FAMILY

Mother’s Day at Woburn Safari Park, March 31

Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire is inviting mums to take a walk on the wild side and enjoy a unique safari adventure experience which includes Spring Afternoon Tea and a Giraffe Mini VIP Experience.

Details: www.woburnsafari.co.uk