Five of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From classical greats to a musical favourite, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Biggleswade & District Choral Society, St Andrew’s Church, Biggleswade, April 6, 7.30pm

The choral society welcomes in spring with a concert featuring Eternal Light by Howard Goodall and Magnificat by John Rutter.

Details: 01767 317900



2 MUSIC

A Springtime Garland of English Song and Opera, Bedford Girls’ School, Cardington Road, Bedford, April 11, 7.45pm

Music on Thursdays, promoted by Bedford Music Club, concludes its 50th anniversary season next week with a very special recital of song and opera. Baritone Roderick Williams is one of the most highly acclaimed singers of his generation: he won the Singer of the Year Award in the 2016 Royal Philharmonic Society Awards and was made an OBE for services to music in June 2017. He is joined by mezzo-soprano Kathryn Rudge, described by What’s on Stage as “one of Britain’s brightest young mezzos”.

William Vann, award-winning pianist and artistic director of Bedford Music Club, accompanies Roderick and Kathryn in a programme of English song and opera arias and duets.

Details: bedfordmusicclub.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 9 to 13

Being part of a big family comes with its own rewards – but it also comes with challenges. For Joseph, son of Jacob, life got tough when his 11 brothers decided that his coat was too fancy and their father favoured him too much, above all of them.

It didn’t help that he kept telling them about his dreams, predicting that he was destined to rule over them. That was when they nicked his coat and sold him as a slave to a passing band of traders. After that, life was to become something of a rollercoaster ride for Joseph.

For a show based on a biblical story, which started out in 1968 as a 15-minute pop cantata written for a London school, the success of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat must seem like something of a dream for Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. A stage version was performed at the Edinburgh Festival in 1972, its first West End run came in 1973 and now an estimated 26 million people worldwide have seen it.

The show returns to Milton Keynes Theatre with Union J’s Jaymi Hensley in the lead role. Having risen to fame on The X Factor, Union J went on to have a top 10 album and a major UK tour and Jaymi appeared on hit TV shows including Celebrity Masterchef.

Jaymi said: “I cannot describe how excited and honoured I am to be stepping into the prestigious coloured coat. When I think of iconic roles in musical theatre, Joseph was always one that I dreamt of playing. It’s a dream come true.”

Full of life and colour, the musical features unforget-table songs, including Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons and Close Every Door To Me.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



4 FAMILY

HERstory in Objects, Milton Keynes Museum, until July 28

In 2018, to celebrate the centenary of the first British women getting the vote, Milton Keynes Museum asked local women to suggest objects which best represented their lives. The stories that accompany those objects are now being told in a thought-provoking new exhibition. The exhibition features a collection of loaned and donated objects, which offer a fascinating insight into the lives of women through time – from medieval punishments to the hard-fought battle to win the vote, and today’s modern woman.

Details: miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk



5 THEATRE

Glengarry Glen Ross, Milton Keynes Theatre, until April 6

Following a critically acclaimed West End run, David Mamet’s Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning black comedy Glengarry Glen Ross comes to Milton Keynes Theatre. In the dog-eat-dog world of purveying real estate, four increasingly desperate employees will do anything, legal or otherwise, to sell the most property.

If you’re looking to buy some land then avoid Glengarry Highlands and Glen Ross Farms. It may sound too good to be true – and it is.

Mark Benton and Nigel Harmon star.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes