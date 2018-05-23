Go Into the Woods with Letchworth Arcadians

Several actors from Biggleswade are getting ready to take a musical journey into the woods next week.

The Letchworth Arcadians stage the Stephen Sondheim classic Into the Woods taking place at St Christopher’s School Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday May 30 to June 2.

The production team of director David Walker and musical director Peter Jones are excited to be working with the company and are delighted with how well the show is coming together.

Gina Abbat plays the Witch, Wesley Hughes, the Baker and Lucy Walker, the Baker’s Wife. They are joined by many Arcadian members all performing different roles in this show.

The chairman of the society was full of praise for the people working on the show.

Mary Driver, chairman of the society, said: “We are excited to be presenting something a little bit different. Sondheim’s music is a challenge but it is one our members are rising to and the audiences are in for a real treat.

“Our principals are fantastic. This is a show not to be missed.”

The musical has been a smash hit on Broadway for many years but gained wider recognition when a film version of the show was produced starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Johnny Depp and James Corden. It was released in 2014.

Performances of the show will take place at 7.30pm each night. There will be a Saturday matinee starting at 2.30pm

Tickets are £17 with concessions on Wednesday and Saturday matinee at £15.

They can be purchased by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/letchworth-arcadians or by calling the box office on 07511 519387.

For more about the group visit www.letchworth-arcadians.co.uk

