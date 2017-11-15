Hi ho, hi go, it's off to Gamlingay we go

It will be time to cheer the heroes and boo the villains as classic pantomime is performed in Gamlingay at the beginning of next month.

Snow White and the Seven Woodcutters is performed at The Eco Hub from Friday to Sunday December 1 to 3 in a show that has been written and produced by Jan Cooper.

The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one – her jealous stepmother, the Queen.

When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White the fairest one of all, the queen orders her loyal but daft henchmen remove Snow White from the castle.

Lost in the woods she befriends the seven woodcutters of Gamilingay Wood.

But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love can save her.

Gamlingay Players is a friendly amateur dramatic group on the Cambridgeshire/Bedfordshire border who have been performing shows for the last 50 years.

The show will start at 7.30pm on the Friday and Saturday and there will be afternoon performances beginning at 2.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the show are £9 for adults, £7.50 for children and concessions. There are family tickets available at a cost of £30 for four tickets to include at least one adult.

For further details or to book tickets in advance visit www.gamlingayplayers.org or visit The Eco Hub.