Hollies singer heads to Clifton

The lead singer of The Hollies, Peter Howarth, will be performing at Clifton at the beginning of next month.

Another Evening with Peter Howarth takes place at All Saints Church on Saturday, September 1, at 7.30pm.

Peter is lead singer of The Hollies, a long time singer and guitarist with Cliff Richard and star of the London West End show, The Roy Orbison Story.

He said: “I was enchanted by the theatre and still am so when I was asked to play Roy Orbison in the Roy Orbison Story, I jumped at the chance. After two West End seasons and three tours I played Roy again in the London production of Four Steps to Heaven.

“I have been proud to sing, play, record and tour the world with my good friend, the legendary Sir Cliff Richard.

“When I was asked to join the Hollies in 2004 it was a huge honour. The Hollies are part of rock and roll history and the past nine years working alongside Tony Hicks and Bobby Elliott have been very special.”

He is pleased to be returning to the venue following last year’s sell out visit for an intimate solo performance. It is his only solo show of 2018.

It will be a rare opportunity to experience acoustic guitar arrangements of hits by The Hollies, Cliff Richard and Roy Orbison.

It will include songs He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother, The Air That I Breathe, Jennifer Eccles, Devil Woman, Carrie, Pretty Woman, Blue Bayou and songs from Peter’s album Evermore: Songs of Love and Inspiration.

Tickets for the show are likely to sell out quickly so organisers have advised people to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

They cost £20 and can be booked by calling Terry and Anne on 01462 817491.

All profits from the concert will be donated to the church.