Langford author publishes real-life story ‘Edie’s Last Christmas’ recalling surreal December in 1988

A Langford author has penned his first book, inspired by the bizarre happenings of a family Christmas in 1988.

David Bradshaw, 72, is proud to have written Edie’s Last Christmas, a tale based on true events and kept under wraps from the publishing world for over 30 years.

The characters in the book - David, Eric and Edie - are the author himself and his late parents, with David enjoying the challenge of converting his past into “a written and readable form”.

Describing the mysterious plot, the blurb, told from David’s point of view, states: “It all starts with a phone call late on a Saturday evening, a week before Christmas, to inform him that Edie, his mother, has died.

“This call sets in motion a series of events that are incredible, hilarious, and surreal. And all because Edie wanted to donate her body to medical research.

“David was determined to fulfil his mum’s wishes but, oh, did he have a few words with her along the way!”

David hopes that readers will take away the notion that “some things are not as simple as they appear”, while he says a number of fans have suggested that he write a prequel.

He told the Chronicle: “It is a true story, the core of which happened around Christmas week in 1988. The events were almost surreal in the way they unfolded; funny, but also sad. While I had to deal with the events at the time, it left me bemused as to what to do with the story that evolved. I recorded it on paper at the time and finally got around to publishing it when I had retired.”

As the blurb elaborates: “Edie and Eric, David’s parents, were a curious couple. More different two people couldn’t be - Edie full of fun and mischief with a wicked and unrestrained sense of humour; Eric with almost no sense of humour, but who unwittingly caused so much warm mirth in his family.

“Edie would have revelled in the bizarre happenings following her death, but Eric would have been mortified, so would always need protecting from the craziness of it all.

“And though he was protected from the events following his beloved Edie’s death, he had to face some traumas of his own before he peacefully died nine years later”.

David explains that the plot was not planned, rather, it was a sequence of events that were quite out of his control.

He said: “My parents decided to leave their bodies to medical research. When the day of their death arrived a simple phone call should have put the process in motion and the body should have been collected.

“What went wrong involved my dead mother being invited to a Christmas Party and me having to box her body and carry her coffin among a series of other incredible unforeseen problems.”

Aside from sharing his family tale, David, now retired, has also been busy writing a children’s book which has been sent to a publisher for evaluation.

> Edie’s Last Christmas is available from all major book sellers, including Amazon, for £7.99.