Mean Mary heads to Baldock

A musician will celebrate the release of a new album with a gig in Baldock later this month.

Mean Mary’s Blazing tour brings her to The Orange Tree for the Baldock and Letchworth Blues, Folk and Roots Club.

Her performance in this music venue will feature the release of her new album, Blazing.

The show takes place on Wednesday August 22 starting at 8.30pm.

She is an award-winning musician/writer and fan favorite with more than 12 million views on her YouTube videos.

She evolved from a child prodigy who played for tips on the streets of Nashville to a seasoned performer and headliner of more than 4,000 festivals and concerts.

To date she plays 11 instruments and is known for her intense pickin’ speed and her irresistible story songs.

Anything from ghost pirates and barefoot girls to demon guitars and iron horses could romp through a Mean Mary show—or run like mad when she enters fast-picking mode.

Mean Mary will be joined onstage by her brother, the irrepressible Frank James, and will travel the genres of roots, bluegrass, blues, and folk rock. She promises an intimate and fun preview of songs from her new album, Blazing, plus a lot of her old favorites as well.

Tickets for the show cost between £9 and £12.

They can be bought by calling 01767 683583 or by visiting www.meanmary.com.

For more details about the club visit www.madnanny.co.uk