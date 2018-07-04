Music festival in town raises funds for Biggleswade school

A one day music festival held across several venues in Biggleswade will be raising money for a school at the weekend.

Wired Promotions are back raising money for the Ivel Valley School, Biggleswade, with this seasons event, Bands on The Pub Run.

This will be Wired Promotions 5th consecutive year raising money for charitable organisations.

Bands On The Pub Run will see eight bands playing and relaying between four venues in Biggleswade.

All acts will be raising money from sponsorship and donations.

Wired Promotions consists of local musicians, sound technicians, and businesses who have a passion for music and want to give something back to the community.

At the first ever Bands On The Pub Run on Sunday from 2pm you can see 100 Ft Drop, Lewis Vince, Jack Alexander, Daisy, Nick Moyster, Sam Neighbour, Ross Godbold, and Danny Young.

The musicians can be heard at The Golden Pheasant, The New Inn, The Rose, and The White Hart, all in Biggleswade.

100 ft Drop have been described as an exhilerating band who will get the audience captivated, dancing and singing along with hits and anthems from the off.

The band have a reputation for their tight musicianship and expressive front man.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “We would like to pay a big thank you to all of the people who have made these events possible over the years.

“A special thanks to Roger Banks of Custom Electronics, Edwin Singer, Matt Falconer, Adam Falconer, Paddie Walsh, CJ, Mark Johns (aka The Wizard), Paul Papworth for his loyal sponsorship, and all of the amazing acts.”

Entrance to the event is free and the music runs until 10pm.