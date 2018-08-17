10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week.

1 OUTDOORS

Wild Challenge, The Lodge, Potton Road, Sandy, until August 31

Self-led activities are available during the holidays. These include den building, journey sticks, wildlife challenge sheets and dragonfly making, while you can now discover the walk around the new heathland loop. Small charges and donations may apply to some of the events.

www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/find-a-reserve/reserves-a-z/reserves-by-name/t/thelodge/

2 MUSIC

Blame Wayne/Curfew/Steph Scott, Red Lion, Biggleswade, August 17-19

Blame Wayne are a diverse rock covers band, with a set list of varied, well known tracks by all your favourite artists. They perform on Friday night. Hertfordshire based classic rock band Curfew will be covering the likes of the Stereophonics, Billy Idol and the Foo Fighters among others on Saturday. Steph Scott performs a mix of original material and covers on Sunday.

01767 449986

3 MUSIC

Mr Rainmaker, The Rose, Biggleswade, August 18

The four piece band will be playing a wide range of material covering rock, pop, blues and soul from 60’s to the present day. This gig is free and the entertainment starts at 9pm.

4 MUSIC

Deaf Shepherd, The Bell, Sandy, August 18

The high energy three piece band will perform timeless pop classics and many other less obvious ones, from the 60’s to the 10’s. Ecpect to hear tunes from the Crowded House, Squeeze, the Fratellis, Franz Ferdinand, Razorlight, Snow Patrol, Stereophonics, the Verve, the Chillis, Elvis Costello, Rag and Bone Man, Dire Straits, Aztec Camera and the Foo Fighters.

www.facebook.com/Deaf-Shepherd-1573859849515154/

5 MUSIC

Zipwire, The Roundabout Club, Sandy, August 18

The four piece Hertfordshire-based group are made up of experienced musicians playing a mix of rock songs and rocky versions.

01767 680871

6 THEATRE

Beguiled by Betjeman, The Quarry Theatre, Bedford, August 18

Beguiled by Betjeman celebrates the poetry of Sir John Betjeman with a selection of his poems set to music.

Betjeman’s poems have been set to music by many composers over the years – some in a bold, experimental fashion and in some cases in collaboration with Betjeman himself. Following in this proud tradition, the three composers whose work is featured in this concert capture the essence and spirit of the poems that they set better than any other. This ideal for fans of his work or even complete novices and was a success at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

www.quarrytheatre.org.uk

7 THEATRE

The Theatre of Widdershins, The Lodge, Potton Road, Sandy, August 19

Theatre of Widdershins will be here telling their stories from all over the world - folk tales, fairy tales and myths - told with the gusto of a live theatrical show. Hear about the king with stinky feet from India or Granny Dumpling from Japan. Tickets for the show are £5.

www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-theatre-of-widdershins-treasure-chest-tales-tickets- 48154945739

8 MUSIC

That’ll be the Day, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 19

This is a new line-up of smash hits spanning the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, plus more comic sketches.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

9 THEATRE

Oliver themed drama camp, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, August 20

Join the drama academy team at the week-long drama camp. Designed for six to 12-year-olds, it explores drama, music, singing, dance, and visual art activities to bring musical stories to life. During each of the workshops children will devise and write a script that will be performed for parents, friends and families at the end of the week.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

10 MUSIC

Mean Mary, Orange Tree, Baldock, August 22

Mean Mary’s Blazing tour brings her to the Baldock and Letchworth Blues, Folk and Roots Club. Her performance in this music venue will feature the release of her new album, Blazing.