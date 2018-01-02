Acclaimed singer leads top Beatles tribute in Bedford

He’s written songs for artists as diverse as Cliff Richard and Status Quo and earned plaudits galore for his live shows.



And now John Wilson is coming to Bedford as part of The Upbeat Beatles.

John’s first major recording contract was with Badfinger members in the late 70’s – a band called the Dodgers.

In the 1980s he joined The Average White Band as lead vocalist and co-writer and subsequently recorded several solo albums, culminating with Daddy Sang the Blues.

The Upbeat Beatles aim to recreate the sheer fun, excitement and magnetic power of the Fab Four and the unforgettable music they created.

The show covers the beginnings at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, the frenetic, early TV appearances, the band’s conquering of America at Shea Stadium, the frenzied Beatlemania of the early ‘60s, the colourful, psychedelic, Flower Power era of Sgt Pepper’s and The Magical Mystery Tour, and the landmark final performance in 1969 atop the Apple building in London.

John Wilson and The Upbeat Beatles will play at the Corn Exhange on Friday, February 2 from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20.

Visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01234 718044 to book or for more information.