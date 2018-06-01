Performers and Pints returns to Potton

Three music acts from across the country will perform at the latest Performers and Pints night at The Rising Sun in Potton.

Sophie Kitchener, Kelvin Davies and Viana Bay will perform at the night on Saturday June 9.

Viana Bay will headline the night and are a 1980s inspired four piece indie pop band from London.

As individuals they have diverse musical backgrounds and have come together to form something fresh, combining the retro electronic sound of the 1980s, with a punchy modern indie band sound

Sophie meanwhile is singer songwriter from Bedfordshire who plays the acoustic guitar and puts her own style on acoustic covers alongside her own original material. She returns to the venue having previously performed there in July 2016 and opens the entertainment in June.

Performing in between the two is the country blues guitarist Kelvin who hails from nearby Stevenage. He aims to keeps traditional tunes alive by performing old songs from back in the day so that they are not forgotten. He plays the acoustic guitar, the banjo and the national “Steel” guitar and performs various blues music.

The music starts at 9pm and finishes about 11.30pm with the doors opening at 8pm.

Entrance to the event is free, but donations are welcome which goes directly to the musicians.

For further information about the night visit www.facebook.com/performerspints or search @PerformersPints on Twitter