Popular Waddesdon Manor set to host Easter extravaganza

Waddesdon’s annual Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt is back and will once again take place around the beautiful grounds of the popular Bucks destination.

Starting from the North Front, younger visitors are invited to explore the gardens, walk amongst the daffodils and help bunny find the rare and exotic birds of Waddesdon’s Aviary to receive their special Cadbury’s chocolate prize!

With plenty of play equipment to keep them entertained, children of all ages will love the ever popular Woodland Playground.

The Manor’s Stables Café and Treaterie will also be open offering hot and cold drinks and lots of sweet and savoury goodies while the Manor Restaurant will also be open and serving hot and cold meals.

The Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt runs between March 30 and April 2 from 10am-4pm.

The egg hunt costs £3 per child on top of the usual entry ticket to the Manor grounds.