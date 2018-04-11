Puppets pack into Sandy

A show packed with puppets, singing and storytelling designed for children will be coming to the RSPB Lodge in Sandy next month.

Three Billy Goats Gruff and other Furry Tails can be seen on Saturday May 12 with two performances.

The perplexing question of fairytales - what really happened between the wolf and his three porky friends? Why was Goldilocks wandering in the woods? How did the goats overcome a mighty troll - are explored and explained in this show by Theatre of Widdershins.

with the help of fun, laughter, some gorgeous puppets and a soundtrack that will stick in your head long after you’ve left the theatre.

This is a show which is suitable for everyone aged three and ove.

It is a family show held in the Yurt at the RSPB headquarter gardens for the very first time.

The company, based in nearby Potton, have toured around the United Kingdom with a number of different shows featuring puppets, stories and song designed for children.

There are two performances of Three Billy Goats Gruff and other Furry Tails when it comes to Sandy with performances taking place at 2pm and 4.30pm. Each performance lasts for one hour each.

Organisers have said that the performance at 2pm is close to selling out so anyone wishing to see this show is asked to book tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Booking for either of the performances must be booked in advance and tickets are limited.

They cost £8 for adults and £6 for children excluding booking fees.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance visit www.rspb3billygoats.eventbrite.co.uk