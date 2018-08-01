Robin in the Hood of Biggleswade

It’s a popular legend and now it will be performed in the open air as Robin Hood comes to The Swiss Garden in Biggleswade.

The family show is being presented by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company who perform Robin Hood and His Merry Men on Thursday August 16

Robin Hood and his band of merry men are feared by the richest of the land who travel through Sherwood Forest as they steal from the rich to give to the poor.

When the evil Sheriff of Nottingham schemes to stop the outlaws, the merry men must join with the beautiful Maid Marian to rescue Robin from the Sheriff’s evil clutches and restore peace to the forest lands

The show is inspired by folklore, myth and legend. It is a brand-new version of Robin’s notorious story and has been brought alive with a combination of traditional sword play, song, music, dance and medieval costumes.

The piece has been adapted by award winning writer Laura Turner.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company has been touring round the UK and Ireland for the last 19 years.

The gates for Robin Hood and His Merry Men will be open from 5.30pm with the entertainment starting at 6.30pm. Organisers have advised people to either bring their own rugs or low backed seating for the performance.

Tickets for the show are £16 for adults and £10 for childre. There is a family ticket, consisting of two adults and two children, available for £46. Al ticket prices exclude booking fees.

To book tickets for the show call 01767 627 933, call the See Tickets hotline on 0871 220 0260 or alternatively visit www.seetickets.com.

For further information about the show or the company visit www.chapterhouse.org.