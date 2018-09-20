Take That heading to Milton Keynes stadium

Boyband Take That have announced they will be performing at Stadium MK next year

The three piece band made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will be appearing in the town on Thursday May 23.

2019 marks Take That’s 30th Anniversary. To celebrate their milestone, the band have announced a massive UK arena and stadium tour performing all their much loved greatest hits live.



Take That have also confirmed the release of Odyssey a re-imagined greatest hits album that takes the listener on a journey through the incredible musical history of one of the UK’s most successful bands of all time.

The 2 CD album is a mix of their all-time biggest hits and some brilliantly ‘reimagined’ versions of Take That classics, with exciting new arrangements and production with some tracks being rebuilt from scratch. "Some have been reworked, but without spoiling what people loved about them in the first place." said Gary ."You’ve got to be respectful, but at the same time, you’ve got to let the ambition of doing something new and refreshed come through as well."



Ahead of the Album release on the 23rd November, fans will get a taster of what’s to come when the band release ‘Pray(Odyssey Version)’ on 21st September to coincide with their UK Tour announcement.



Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday September 28 from 9.30am. Tickets cost from £55 to £99 excluding booking fees. VIP packages start at £199.

They can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.co.uk and more about the band can be found by visiting WWW.TAKETHAT.COM