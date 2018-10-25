Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From a Halloween music night to family fun with Harry Hill, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Cilla – The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 30 to November 3

The story follows the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet remarkable, rise to fame. The score features the ultimate soundtrack to the ‘60s including Cilla’s greatest hits.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

2 FAMILY

Half-term activities, Milton Keynes Museum, October 29 to November 2

There’s plenty to keep the children entertained, with science shows, a pumpkin trail, craft activities and more. And all the usual museum attractions will be open with lots of hands-on opportunities.

Details: mkmuseum.org.uk

3 FAMILY

Blackout Bletchley, Bletchley Park, October 26 and 27

Visitors will find out they have been selected to join the codebreakers; and it is on this particular dark October night that they arrive for their induction. Experience the thrill of entering Bletchley Park as a new recruit, explore the site after dark and see what the night-time residents got up to at work and play. Be prepared for some surprises.

Details: bletchleypark.org.uk

4 MUSIC

Halloween Music Night, Weatherley Centre, Biggleswade, October 27

The Halloween music night presents two bands that promise to get concert-goers up dancing and singing from the moment they start playing. 100 ft Drop are an exhilarating band with a reputation for their tight musicianship and an expressive frontman. Bubounce will be playing all the classic ska and Two Tone beats with their own twist. Fancy dress is optional. Doors open at 8pm. Advance tickets priced £5 are available from the Golden Pheasant, Weatherley Centre, or can be purchased on the night. Under 12s are free, children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Fancy dress is optional.

5 COMEDY

Harry Hill Kidz Show: How To Be Funny – For Kids!, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 28

The much-loved entertainer will offer hints, tips and anecdotes for children who fancy themselves as a bit of a joker, with the self-styled floppy collared loon on hand to run through his dos and do nots, as well as offering youngsters the chance to try out their comedy skills.

Details: atgtickets.com

6 BALLET

Beauty and the Beast, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 28

Join Ballet Theatre UK for this enchanting love story. Inspired by the original tale, this production tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster. Little does she know that he is a prince cursed by a magical enchantress...

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

7COMEDY

Bedford Comedy Festival, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, October 26 to 28

Some of Britain’s top and upcoming comedians are heading to Bedford. Improvised musical comedy comes from Edinburgh Fringe sell-outs The Noise Next Door, there’s comical magic for the young ones from Seska and two-time Scottish Comedian of the Year finalist Ray Bradshaw reveals tales about growing up with deaf parents. Radio 4’s comedy cop Alfie Moore shares his unique brand of police-based humour, and the improv king Tony Slattery promises a gallop through several lifetimes’ worth of poignant and hilarious anecdotes.

Details: www.quarrytheatre.org.uk/comedyfestival

8 MUSIC

Show Me Love Live, Corn Exchange, Bedford, October 26

The multi-genre show offers the very best in UK garage, club classics, funky house, drum’n’bass, old skool, r&b, hip-hop, dancehall, trance, trap and more. The line-up features DJ Luck & MC Neat, Baby D and more.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

9 FAMILY

Ghosts Ghouls and Goings On, Wrest Park, Silsoe, until October 28

Meet gruesome guides on a journey into the puzzling past. Have a go at creepy crafts and carving a petrifying pumpkin.

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark

10 THEATRE

The Addams Family Musical, Trinity Arts and Leisure, Bromham Road, Bedford, October 31 to November 3

Bedford Marianettes present this new musical comedy based on the ever-popular Addams Family characters. Little Wednesday Addams has grown up and found love. But her boyfriend Lucas and his family might just be a little too ‘normal’ for the Addams Family...

Details: www.bedfordmarianettes.org