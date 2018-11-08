Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From rock anthems to a musical favourite, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

100 Ft Drop, Sandy Roundabout Club, November 10

100 Ft Drop promise to get the audience captivated, dancing and singing along with hits and anthems from artists such as The Killers, The Who, Kings of Leon, Fleetwood Mac, U2, Mumford & Sons and many more. The band have a reputation for their tight musicianship, melodic harmonies and expressive frontman.

Details: roundaboutclubsandy.com



2 THEATRE

The Mariner, Little Gransden Village Hall, November 11

Common Ground Theatre Company end their highly acclaimed autumn tour with a play based on episodes from the extraordinary life of Samuel Taylor Coleridge in the context of his most famous poem, The Rime of the Ancient Mariner. The show is a fusion of drama, song, puppetry and film.

Details: Call 01767 677906



3 MUSIC

The Rolling Stones Story, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, November 16

Audiences can now relive the Stones’ hits and more in a high-energy concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band. The band includes acclaimed Mick Jagger lookalike and tribute performer, Paul Ashworth.

Details: gordon-craig.co.uk



4 MUSIC AND DANCE

Unicorn Ceilidh, St Mary’s Hall, Church Street, Baldock, November 16

Random and caller Nick Walden lead the evening’s fun. New faces Penny (fiddle) and Adam (percussion) join old lags Paul (melodeon), Keith (bass) and Ian (guitars) to form the new-look Random. Nick is a very experienced caller, well known on the ceilidh scene and has called for most of the top bands. Letchworth Morris Men entertain at the interval.

Details: unicornceilidhs.org.uk



5 THEATRE

Nativity! The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 14 to 18

Join teacher Mr Maddens and his assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with funny children and a whole lot of sparkle and shine to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true. The show features a stellar cast of West End stars.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



6 MUSIC

Danni Nicholls, The Stables, Wavendon, November 10

The Bedford singer has a growing reputation as one of the UK’s leading country/Americana artists and will play songs from new album Mockingbird Lane.

Details: stables.org



7 STAGE

Gregg Wallace: Doesn’t Get Tougher Than This, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, November 10

The star of BBC’s MasterChef, Inside The Factory and Eat Well For Less takes to the stage for this brand new live show mixing behind-the-scenes tales with demonstra-

tions and audience fun and games. Join Gregg as he answers the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, shares classic anecdotes and dishes up a sumptuous serving of MasterChef’s juiciest bits.

Details: quarrytheatre.org.uk



8 THEATRE

Great Expectations, The Place, Bedford, November 13 to 17

A terrifying encounter with an escaped convict forever changes the life of the orphaned Pip. Turning his back on his humble beginnings as a blacksmith’s apprentice, he strives to better himself and become a gentleman, unaware of the hidden dangers that await him. This fast-paced 2005 adaptation by Nick Ormerod and Declan Donnellen lays bare a tissue of lies and guilt in Charles Dickens’ least sentimental love story.

The Swan Theatre Company are becoming well known for their high production values and have assembled a cast of 22 actors to perform this classic.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk



9 MUSIC

The Mersey Beatles, Bedford Corn Exchange, November 14

After sold-out shows in the USA, Asia and Europe, the world renowned Liverpool-born tribute band are retracing The Beatles’ footsteps on their ‘Get Back UK Tour’, which visits the very same towns, cities and original venues the Fab Four rocked in the 1960s.

Details: ticketmaster.co.uk



10 MUSIC

Monday Night Jazz, White Horse, Bedford, November 12

Join Josh Kemp, a jazz saxophonist with a gift for melody, as he brings his Hammond organ band.

Details: thewhitehorsebedford.co.uk