Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From full-on party vibes to a sitcom favourite, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

The Rolling Stones Story, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, November 16

Audiences can now relive the Stones’ hits and more in a high-energy concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band. The band includes acclaimed Mick Jagger lookalike and tribute performer, Paul Ashworth.

2 MUSIC AND DANCE

Unicorn Ceilidh, St Mary’s Hall, Church Street, Baldock, November 16

Random and caller Nick Walden lead the evening’s fun. New faces Penny (fiddle) and Adam (percussion) join old lags Paul (melodeon), Keith (bass) and Ian (guitars) to form the new-look Random. Nick is a very experienced caller, well known on the ceilidh scene and has called for most of the top bands. Letchworth Morris Men entertain at the interval.

3 MUSIC

Woo and the Fuel, Potton Club, November 17

Woo and the Fuel are a dynamic four piece band that are known for creating a great party atmosphere with some of the greatest club classics, new and old school funk and electronica. Expect tracks by artists such as Rihanna, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams and many more.

4 MUSIC

From the Jam, Corn Exchange, Bedford, November 16

Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Jam album All Mod Cons. With over 11 years of touring, the band have earned a great reputation for their live performances.

5 COMEDY

Only Fools And Boycie: An Evening with John Challis, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, November 16

Enjoy an intimate evening with John Challis, one of the nation’s favourite comedy actors, best known as Boycie in BBC One’s Only Fools and Horses.

6 COMEDY

Jim Davidson, Bedford Corn Exchange, November 18

Promising to be as outrageous as ever, Davidson returns with a new show he claims will be “the antidote to this ‘PC’ world we now live in”.

7 MUSIC

80s Mania, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 17

Prepare for 35 smash hits performed live, with tributes to Duran Duran, The Human League, Culture Club, Madonna, Wham! and more.

8 MUSIC

Monte Piano Trio, Bear Club, Luton, November 19

Luton Music Club welcomes back the Monte Piano Trio, who were founded in 2008 and have since played in venues and festivals across Europe and also in the USA, Turkey and Brazil. They have broadcast on radio and TV and they also provided the soundtrack for the 2015 documentary film Maestro, which explores the life of musicians. They will play Haydn’s Trio in E flat, Schönberg’s Verklärte Nacht and Chausson’s Trio in G minor Op.3.

9 MUSIC

Mark Cherrie Quartet, Bear Club, Luton, November 16

A jazz quartet like no other – this one is fronted by Mark Cherrie, a steel pan player who is one of the few players in the world playing this instrument in a jazz context. Formed in 2016, the quartet came together on a studio date. Comprising John Donaldson, Eric Ford and Mick Hutton, the band is not at all tropical but firmly in the jazz tradition. In this context, Mark proves himself to be a fluid improviser, frequently trading with the other musicians. Mark’s father, Ralph Cherrie, was one of the Russ Henderson Trio, who in 1964 took to the streets of Notting Hill with his steel pan around his neck and has been credited with effectively giving birth to the Notting Hill Carnival.

10 COMEDY MAGIC

Tom Elliott, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 18

The dynamic comedian and magician’s squeaky-clean show is packed full of laughter, tricks and audience participation, where he also shares his personal story of finding joy and faith. Tom has been delighting and inspiring family audiences across the UK.

