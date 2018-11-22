Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From one of Britain's favourite classical singers to a fun whodunnit, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Performers and Pints, The Rising Sun, Potton, November 24

The regular showcase of talented and diverse emerging musical artists returns with performances from Daisy Keeble, Kelvin Davies and Cara Beard.

Details: www.facebook.com/performerspints



2 THEATRE

Murder! Mystery! – and Suspenders?, Memorial Hall, Hallworth Drive, Stotfold, November 23 and 24

Fairfield Players present this comedy whodunnit set in the early Edwardian era, in the library of a large house. There’s a body (apparently strangled with a suspender belt), a mystery to be solved and lots of people acting suspiciously. Their alibis are even looser than the suspender elastic. Expect some innuendo and all the ingredients of the classic whodunnit, including the pipe-smoking amateur detective.

Details: Call 01462 624369



3 MUSIC

Go Johnny Go, Stotfold Conservative Club, November 24

Enjoy music from the classic rock’n’roll years by the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Eddy Cochran, Chuck Berry and more.

Details: gojohnnygoband.webs.com



4 MUSIC

The Glass Onion Band, Potton Scout Hut, Hatley Road, November 24

Groove the night away to the sounds of Beatles with The Glass Onion Band. The show is in support of the Potton Hall for All charity and its project to build a new multi-purpose community building as part of the new development, Tall Trees, off Biggleswade Road.

Details: pottonhallforall.org.uk



5 THEATRE

A Christmas Carol, Gamlingay Eco Hub, November 30

Gamlingay Players present their version of the Dickens classic. Theatregoers are promised plenty of music and carol singing in the story of the three ghosts who visit miserable old miser Scrooge and show him the error of his ways.

Details: gamlingayplayers.org



6 MUSIC

Russell Watson, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 30

Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide, Russell Watson is firmly established as the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time. To date, his illustrious career has included performances for the Queen, the Pope and two US presidents. Following a series of sell-out performances in 2015-16, ‘The People’s Tenor’ returns to the stage with his brand-new show Canzoni d’Amore.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



7 COMEDY

Jethro: Count of Cornwall, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 28

The Cornishman returns with his unique and enduringly popular style of comedy. Having produced 20 DVDs over the years there are some old favourites and many new tales, told in a way only Jethro could.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



8 MUSIC

The Sensational 60s Experience, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 23

It’s a three-hour extravaganza of pure 1960s nostalgia, with six big names, including Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost. Hits include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake, A Little Lovin, plus many more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



9 THEATRE

The 39 Steps, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, November 29 to December 1

Eight actors play more than 100 characters in this comic staging of The 39 Steps set in London, 1935. When the play went to Broadway, it won two Tony awards and took the UK by storm in the 10th anniversary ‘re-revival’ in 2016. It’s a chance to meet up with cherished characters and enjoy great feats of vocal and physical slapstick.

Details: www.quarrytheatre.org.uk



10 OPERA

Glyndebourne 2018, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 27 to 29

World-class opera returns to Milton Keynes as the Glyndebourne Tour returns for the 18th consecutive year. This year will feature Massenet’s great operatic fairytale Cendrillon and a revival of Tom Cairns’ opulent production of Verdi’s La traviata. A third event will take audiences behind the scenes of the creation of opera with actor and comedian Chris Addison.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes