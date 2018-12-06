Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From classic rock hits to a chance to meet Father Christmas, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

100 Foot Drop, The Rose, Biggleswade, December 8

100 Foot Drop promise to get the audience captivated, dancing and singing along with hits and anthems from artists such as The Killers, The Who, Kings of Leon, Fleetwood Mac, U2, Mumford & Sons and many more. The band have a reputation for their tight musicianship, melodic harmonies and expressive frontman.

Details: www.facebook.com/100ftDrop



2 MUSIC

Christmas concert, Trinity Methodist Church, Shortmead Street, Biggleswade, December 9

It’s jingle all the way as Bedford Brass give a traditional Christmas concert. Committee member Jenny Gellatly said: “If you enjoy the sound of Christmas, this concert will have you rocking around the Christmas trees.”

Details: call 01480 219022



3 PANTOMIME

Snow White, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, December 7 to 31

Television star Charlie Brooks takes to the stage in Dunstable this week for the Grove Theatre pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Charlie rose to prominence playing the role of Janine Butcher in EastEnders. Her portrayal earned her National Television Award nominations as both Most Popular Newcomer and Most Popular Actress, alongside numerous other nominations and wins.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Unicorn Ceilidh, St Mary’s Hall, Church Street, Baldock, December 14

The Jam & Crumpet Band and caller Mary Panton bring expertise, experience and fun aplenty. Four experienced dance musicians playing melodeon/harmonica, piano, tenor sax and percussion form the Jam & Crumpet Band, and produce a hugely danceable sound. Mary has been calling for many years with a huge variety of bands, and her repertoire of dances is extensive. She is known for being particularly good with novice dancers - putting them at their ease and producing dance enthusiasts in just one night.

The Brafront Guisers entertain at the interval with their Mummers Play.

Details: unicornceilidhs.org.uk



5 FAMILY

Family Christmas Day, The Arcade, Bedford, December 8, 11am to 4pm

Families will be able to experience the magic of snow play in the safety of a 4m giant snow globe and go home with a free digital photo sent straight to their phone. There will also be an interactive creative workshop where children get the chance to become one of Santa’s helpers.

6 FAMILY

An Audience with Father Christmas, Wrest Park, Silsoe, December 8 and 9

Join in the festive fun with the man himself at Wrest Park this Christmas. Meet Father Christmas as he tells tales of Christmas past amidst the yuletide decorations.

Details: english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark



7 THEATRE

John Leeson: A Dog’s Life, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, December 12

An evening of reminiscence awaits for fans of Doctor Who. John is best known as ‘the voice of K9’, the Doctor’s robo-pet, but has enjoyed a multi-faceted career as an actor, hospital porter, encyclopedia salesman, radio and television continuity ‘voice’, question-setter for the BBC’s Mastermind and more.

Details: quarrytheatre.org.uk



8 FAMILY

Lantern Making at The Pavilion, Bedford Park, December 8

Creative Days are back at The Pavilion with this workshop, which is suitable for all ages and will bring some enchanting light into dark December nights.

Details: pavilion.attheparkbedford.co.uk



9 FAMILY

Great Denham Festive Fayre, December 8

The Christmas extravaganza features outdoor fair rides, Santa’s grotto, indoor Christmas market, bar, tea/coffee, cakes and street food.

Details: facebook.com/events/1795883680450624



10 FAMILY

Woburn Safari Park, Saturdays and Sundays until December 23

Meet adorable meerkats, monkeys, lemurs, penguins and red pandas, and then visit the Lookout Café, where parents and their little elves can enjoy card making, cookie decorating and lots more.

Details: woburnsafari.co.uk