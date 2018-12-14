Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From traditional ceilidh fun to heavenly carols, there's plenty to enjoy

1 MUSIC

Unicorn Ceilidh, St Mary’s Hall, Church Street, Baldock, December 14

The Jam & Crumpet Band and caller Mary Panton bring expertise, experience and fun aplenty. Four experienced dance musicians playing melodeon/harmonica, piano, tenor sax and percussion form the Jam & Crumpet Band. Mary has been calling for many years with a huge variety of bands, and her repertoire of dances is extensive. She is known for being particularly good with novice dancers – producing dance enthusiasts in just one night. The Brafront Guisers entertain at the interval with their Mummers Play.

Details: unicornceilidhs.org.uk



2 PANTOMIME

Snow White, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, until December 31

Charlie Brooks takes to the stage in Dunstable for the Grove Theatre pantomime. Charlie rose to prominence playing the role of Janine Butcher in EastEnders, garnering much acclaim from the public and critics alike, with plenty of awards and nominations.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 COMEDY

Castle Comedy Christmas Special, Ent Shed, Gordon Arms, Bedford, December 14 and 20

With top comedians, mince pies, cake, party poppers and crackers, the shows promise to be the ultimate Christmas comedy night out. Headlining on December 14 is Ivo Graham, whose gauche charm and crafty, self-aware wit has proved a hit with audiences of all ages and led to appearances on multiple TV and radio shows. Headlining on the December 20 is Patrick Monahan. He was the winner of ITV1’s Show me the Funny and blends a high-energy comedy style with topical and observational material. Paul Revill hosts both shows.

Details: www.castlecomedy.co.uk



4 THEATRE

The Yule Lads, The Place, Bedford, December 19 to 29

Blending Iceland’s seasonal legend with original songs and music written especially for the show, The Yule Lads is a heartwarming tale of friendship, adventure and overcoming adversity. It follows Thomas, a young man particularly excited about Christmas this year as he decides to stay up all night, determined to catch a glimpse of The Yule Lads, a mischievous group never seen by a human being.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk



5 MUSIC

Carols by Candlelight, Bedford School Chapel, December 19

Bedford’s professional chamber choir Gaude present traditional favourites, fresh new works and congregational carols in this magical setting.

Details: gaude.org.uk



6 FAMILY

An Audience with Father Christmas, Wrest Park, Silsoe, December 15 and 16

Join in the festive fun with the man himself at Wrest Park this Christmas time.

Meet Father Christmas as he tells tales of Christmas past amid the yuletide decorations at the stately home.

Details: english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark



7 FAMILY THEATRE

Tabby McTat, The Stables, Wavendon, December 17 to 30

Tabby McTat sings all day long with his best friend Fred, until one day they get separated.

Tabby finds shelter and a new life with all the home comforts a cat could dream of, but soon misses his old friend.

The book by Julia Donaldson is brought to the stage with original songs and inventive puppetry.

Details: stables.org



8 MUSIC

Lera Lynn, Harpur Suite, Harpur Street, Bedford, December 14

With a sound encompassing everything from Americana to stark indie rock, Lera has played hundreds of shows on both sides of the Atlantic and appeared on the soundtrack for hit TV show True Detective.

Details: wegottickets.com



9 MUSIC

Christmas Carol Concert, St Peter’s Church, De Parys Avenue, Bedford, December 15

Kempston Musical Society, Ouse Valley Singers and the Bedford Hospital Choir will be performing a selection of festive music in aid of Bedford Hospital.

Details: djfscott@yahoo.co.uk



10 MUSIC

Maddy Prior and the Carnival Band, The Stables, Wavendon, December 16

The renowned folk singer joins up with the Carnival Band for their unique festive show, mixing a range of styles and instruments.

Details: stables.org