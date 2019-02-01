Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

From mind-blowing magic to a cult musical classic, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC AND SPORT

12-hour darts marathon and ‘80s/’90s disco, The Stag, Brook Street, Stotfold, February 2

The Stag’s darts team will attempt to play 180 legs of darts from 11am to 11pm, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK. To add to the fun, a disco will run from 8.45pm to 11.45pm.

Details: thestagpubstotfold.co.uk



2 MAGIC

Luke Jermay: Intuition, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 7

Intuition is a strange thing and Luke Jermay is even stranger. Building on his acclaimed debut show ‘Sixth Sense’, entertainer Luke Jermay is back with a new interactive stage show packed with remarkable demonstrations of intuition, telepathy and prediction.

Details: quarrytheatre.org.uk



3 THEATRE

Good Dog, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 5

Set during the early noughties, Good Dog tells the story of growing up in a multi-cultural community and the everyday injustices that drive people to take back control. The play is delicately observed and fearlessly told by writer Arinze Kene. Mum’s promised him that bike so even when school or home life bites, he knows to keep his chin up, his head down and his shirt clean. No harsh word and no sudden push to the ground will distract him from growing up to be a good man. Because in the end, everyone who’s good gets what they deserve. Don’t they?

Details: quarrytheatre.org.uk



4 MUSIC

Tom Barford, White Horse, Bedford, February 4

Tenor saxophonist Tom Barford is the special guest at the weekly Monday Night Jazz session. Tom has slowly become recognised as one of the most exciting young players emerging on the scene, having recently released his Kenny Wheeler Prize debut album Bloomer and performed at venues including Ronnie Scott’s and the Royal Albert Hall.

Details: thewhitehorsebedford.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Independent Venue Week, Bedford Esquires, until February 3

On February 2, Sheffield’s Sheafs come to the venue with their blistering riffs and instantly addictive hooks that hark back to the glory days of regional indie in their four-minute whirlwinds of guitar-led goodness. And on February 3, Estrons head to Esquires. The band are known for their off-kilter rhythms, angular guitar work and clashing atmospherics, mirroring the self-confessed love/hate relationship between singer Tali Källström and guitarist Rhodri Daniel.

Details: bedfordesquires.co.uk



6 THEATRE

The Rocky Horror Show, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 4 to 9

Richard O’Brien’s legendary dark and comical rock ‘n’ roll musical returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour, featuring comedian Dom Joly as the Narrator.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



7 THEATRE

Vampires Rock, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, February 1

Sam Bailey gets her teeth into this rocker of a show when she takes the role of the Vampire Queen in the hit touring musical extravaganza, featuring some of the greatest ‘80s classic rock anthems.

Details: gordon-craig.co.uk



8 BALLET

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 2

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns with a fresh look for the 21st century. Thrilling, audacious, witty and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention and took the dance world by storm.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



9 COMEDY

Ladies of Laughter, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 1

Glenda Jaxson, Sukh Olja, Maureen Younger and Noreen Khan bring a night of laughter to the Quarry Theatre to lift the spirits as February gets under way.

Details: www.quarrytheatre.org.uk



10 MUSIC

The Elvis Years: The Story of the King, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, February 3

This glittering production charts the musical and emotional highs and lows of Elvis’s amazing journey from poor truck-driving teenager from Tupelo, Mississippi, through the army, Hollywood and finally the legendary Las Vegas concerts.

Details: www.gordon-craig.co.uk