Ten of the best things to do in and around Biggleswade in the next seven days

1 MUSIC AND DANCE

Unicorn Ceilidh, St Mary’s Hall, Church Street, Baldock, February 8

Urban Folk Theory and caller Barry Goodman provide the evening’s music. Dan Bones (acoustic guitar, bouzouki), Phil Wilcox (accordion, bass), Will Allen (melodeon) and Nick Haynes (drums, percussion, bass and track composer) combine to make a sound that brings ceilidh music into the 21st century. Riseley Roughshod entertain at the interval, a mixed clog side dancing with flair and precision.

Details: unicornceilidhs.org.uk



2 MUSIC

Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael, The Concert Hall - Stevenage Arts and Leisure, February 15

The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems, from the Wham! classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the ‘80s album Faith, plus the big tunes of the ‘90s and ‘00s. The show features Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more.

Details: gordon-craig.co.uk



3 STAGE

Trust Fast Health with Dr Michael Mosley, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 11

Dr Michael Mosley has changed tens of thousands of lives with his award-winning programmes and international bestselling books. In this informative and entertaining live show, Michael Mosley, the man behind the 5:2 Diet, will explode common health myths and offer fascinating insights into the workings of the human body.

Details: atgtickets.com/



4 DANCE

Anton & Erin - Dance Those Magical Musicals, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 13

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple in their new show-stopping dance production. The world of ballroom meets musical theatre, featuring favourites The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Hairspray, Cabaret, Wicked, Top Hat and more.

Details: atgtickets.com/



5 MUSIC

Fairport Convention, The Stables, Wavendon, February 13

Renowned as the founding fathers of British folk-rock music, Fairport Convention have maintained consistently high standards for over five decades and remain as entertaining as ever. Still bold, still vigorous and still willing to take musical chances, an evening with Fairport never fails to dazzle and delight audiences.

Details: stables.org



6 MUSIC

Florian Mitrea, Bedford Girls’ School, Cardington Road, Bedford, February 14

Romanian pianist Florian Mitrea will be playing some of the most challenging music in the solo piano repertoire by composers at the height of their powers: Mozart Fantasy in C minor, Beethoven Sonata in C major Op 53 ‘Waldstein’, Liszt Mephisto Waltz no 1 and Liszt Sonata in B minor.

Details: bedfordmusicclub.co.uk



7 FAMILY

Half-term activities, The Higgins, Bedford, February 12 to 15

There is plenty happening at The Higgins Bedford this half-term with workshops, portrait collage making, creating abstract art and pop-art printing.

Details: thehigginsbedford.org.uk



8 MUSIC

Giacomo Smith, The White Horse, Bedford, February 11

The weekly jazz session welcomes this young clarinetist and alto saxophonist, who has performed at London’s major jazz venues.

9 MUSIC

Valeras, Bedford Esquires, February 9

With a busy year already scheduled, and continued support from BBC Introducing and Radio 1’s Jack Saunders, Valeras’s mix of big heavy hooks, heartfelt lyrics and groove based rhythms have made their live shows unmissable, leaving Valeras ready to lead the fight back for guitar music in 2019. The female-fronted five piece have previously played alongside the likes of The Wombats, The Amazons, Greta Van Fleet, Yonaka, King Nun and Demob Happy, as well as featuring on Spotify’s The Rock List.

Details: bedfordesquires.co.uk



10 COMEDY

Dave Gorman - With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 14

Dave is bringing his laptop and projector screen with him so expect him to have more detailed analysis of those parts of life you’ve never thought about before.

Details: atgtickets.com