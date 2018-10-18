Ten of the best things to do in Bedfordshire and MK in the next seven days

From dazzling magic to a celebration of Little Mix, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Benidorm - Live, Milton Keynes Theatre, until October 20

It’s the stage production of the hugely popular TV show, with an all-new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members, including Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), and Tony Maudsley (Kenneth). ITV’s smash-hit comedy celebrates a decade of fun, having followed the ensemble cast of holidaymakers and staff for 10 series since it first broadcast in 2007.

Details: atgtickets.com

2 BALLET

Manon, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 24 to 27

English National Ballet brings a classic masterpiece to Milton Keynes Theatre, by one of Britain’s leading choreographers. Famous for its expressive choreography and dramatic challenge, Manon features some of the most demanding and fulfilling roles in ballet, bringing period drama to life through dance.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

3 MUSIC

Jackson Live in Concert, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 21

CJ is one of the most experienced Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world today. He’s joined on the stage by his band and dancers, who work their way through all the hits.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

4 THEATRE

Princess Charming, The Place, Bedford, October 21

This topical exploration of gender identity and stereotypes for children aged seven to 11 provides children a voice and families the opportunity to take part in an important discussion. Through cabaret, sticker books, song and dance, and even acrobatics, performers Charlotte Worthing and Alexander Luttley aim to inspire audiences to find the courage to defy expectations.

Details: www.theplacebedford.org.uk

5 FAMILY

Big Beats Little Feet, Corn Exchange, Bedford, October 22

Big Beats Little Feet launch their first Bedford party, with a Kids vs Adults Silent Disco. The immersive three-hour event includes wireless headphones and three DJs playing simultaneously, with a children’s channel, a channel for the grown-ups and a party classics channel.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

6 MUSIC

The Little Mix Experience, Bedford Corn Exchange, October 24

Back by popular demand after a sell-out show in 2017, the Little Mix Experience returns to Bedford Corn Exchange for a half-term treat.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Spamalot, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 19 and 20

Spamalot won a Tony award in 2005 for Best New Musical and has been wowing audiences ever since. As well as the quirky humour of the Pythons, it has a rich score, from the soaring and stirring Find Your Grail to the comical The Song That Goes Like This. The show is presented by Dunstable Musical Theatre Company.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

8 MAGIC

Jamie Raven: Making Magic, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 23

Expect the very unexpected, and to laugh as much as you are mystified as Jamie Raven shows exactly how, for 25 years, he has been ‘making magic’. The lovable magician headlined the West End smash The Illusionists and promises to take audiences on a journey through the magical world in which he operates, explaining how magic works, why magic works and what it means to so many different types of people.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Tim Ridout and Jâms Coleman, Bear Club, Luton, October 22

Luton Music’s concert season continues with this viola and pianist duo, performing works by Bach, Schumann, Britten and Brahms.

Details: www.lutonmusic.org.uk

10 THEATRE SCREENING

King Lear, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 22

Ian McKellen will star in the title role in Shakespeare’s tragedy, recorded at the National Theatre. King Lear sees two ageing fathers reject the children, who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk