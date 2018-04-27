The sun rises for promising musicians in Potton

Two acts from Bedfordshire, including one from Biggleswade, will be performing at the regular Performers and Pints night next month.

The event, held at The Rising Sun in Potton, will see The Cardinal Kings from Biggleswade and Leon Bratt from Bedford perform.

The latter is a singer and songwriter who has been playing the guitar for 18 years and aspires to Newton Faulkner, Jack Johnson, Damien Rice and Bob Marley. He will be performing a mixture of original songs and covers.

The Cardinal Kings are a four piece indie/rock/pop band from Biggleswade who fuse incredible songwriting with super catchy guitar hooks and spellbinding vocals.

They released their debut four track EP in January 2017 to much critical acclaim and in March this year they released their new single, Old Habits. The band are well on the road to making a name for themselves. They will be performing a mixture of original songs and cover songs.

The music night was set up to give an opportunity to young and up-and-coming performers.

Performers and Pints takes place at 9pm. The event is part of the pub’s bank holiday beer festival weekend. On Thursday, May 3, the pub starts off the weekend with their quiz night, Friday sees rock covers band Lost 4 Words performing and on Sunday The Mojo Slide will be performing a mixture of rock ‘n’ roll, blues/rock and blues rooted alternative, with the music starting at 9pm on all three nights. The beer festival finishes on Monday, May 7.