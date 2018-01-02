Oh what a night is in store as Jersey Boys hits the stage

The remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom goes to Milton Keynes Theatre this month.



Jersey Boys tells how four boys from the wrong side of the tracks became one of the most successful bands in pop history.

They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide, all before they turned 30.

The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Winner of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 57 major awards worldwide and has been seen by over 25 million people worldwide.

Michael Watson will be playing Frankie Valli, Simon Bailey will be Tommy De Vito, Declan Egan will be Bob Gaudio, and Lewis Griffiths will be Nick Massi.

It runs from Tuesday, January 23 to Saturday, February 3. Tickets start at £18. See atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes