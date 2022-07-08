Check out these Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award winners

17 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award winners you can visit in Bedfordshire

You don’t have to go far to have a great day out

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:12 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:24 pm

The temperatures are rising and the summer holidays are looming – but with airports up and down the country experiencing disruption, you may not want to risk travelling abroad.

Luckily, you don’t have to – because there are plenty of great attractions right here on our doorstep in Bedfordshire.

And it seems that you agree, because each of these has been awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award in 2022.

So let’s have a look at what’s on offer...

1. Land Rover Experience, Luton Hoo

One for the thrill seekers! Based on the Luton Hoo country estate, the experience features 5km of obstacle-filled track. Guests can combine off-road driving with clay pigeon shooting or even sushi making. Find out more at london.landroverexperience.co.uk

Photo: Land Rover Experience

2. Don't Get Locked In Escape Rooms, Bedford

Put your puzzle solving skills to the test at this Bedford attraction. Pit your wits against one of the themed rooms - from carrying out a daring bank heist to channelling your inner Sean Connery to escape from Alcatraz. Afterwards, you can celebrate how brilliant you are at the lounge bar. Find out more at www.dontgetlockedin.com

Photo: Don't Get Locked In Escape Rooms, Bedford

3. Bedford Cat Cafe

If you're a cat person (and honestly why wouldn't you be?), this one is purr-fect for you. Have a drink, a delicious bite to eat, and snuggle with one of the adorable rescue cats from boss-cat Steve who will shout for cuddles to the gorgeous three-legged Utange. You can even enjoy a fancy afternoon tea! Find out more at bedfordcatcafe.wixsite.com/catcafe

Photo: Bedford Cat Cafe

4. George and Dragon, Bedford

A pint in a beer garden is the perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon. Good food, good service, and if you're a fan of 80s hits, great music too! Pop down on Sunday and try to roast. Find out more at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/bedfordshire/george-dragon

Photo: George and Dragon, Bedford

