5 fun things to do with the family in the Biggleswade area this summer

Mum and daughter holding hands

If you’re looking for fun activities to keep your children entertained during the holidays, then check out the list below.

Notice something missing? Then why not email [email protected] with your event!

1. Jordans Mill Summer Games Trail

Get ready to unleash your inner athlete and join in the fun with the Summer Games Trail.

Sprint, balance, limbo, jump and sail your way through the ten mini challenges at each trail point, noting your score on the trail sheet as you go along. Add up your scores at the end and head to the Mill Shop for your prize.

The event runs until Sunday, September 1 (Jordans Mill is open seven days a week throughout the holidays). Times: 9.30am until 3.30pm.

Cost: £4 per child, which includes a prize. There’s no need to book - just turn up.

To find out more, visit: https://jordansmill.com/events

2. Time Explorers at Royston Museum

Time travel through thousands of years of history this summer at Royston Museum.

Every Thursday to Sunday, from 10am to 4pm, families can explore a different part of the town’s history. Get up close to real objects from the past, make fun crafts to take home, and much more.

On select dates, there will also be a range of workshops including collage making, clay, printmaking, and photography - all for children aged eight and above to enjoy.

Click here for more information.

3. Shuttleworth Family Weekend, Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11.

Enjoy a weekend of activities for the whole family including a thrilling air display, outdoor cinema, flight simulators, funfair with carousel, a ferris wheel, playground, children's activities, and more.

Children can also enjoy a range of activities at the Discovery Zones and entry also includes access to the Shuttleworth Collection, children's playground, café, and gift shop. The Swiss Garden will also be open on both days.

On the Sunday there will be vintage bus rides to Shuttleworth House where you can learn about the rich history of the Shuttleworth family.

Visit www.shuttleworth.org to find out more.

4. Summerfields Miniature Railway, Wednesday, August 7, from 10.30am to 3.45pm (last train).

The Summerfield Line will take you between Haynes End Station and Hammer Hill Station.

At Hammer Hill you will have the option of taking a ride on two more of the railways - The Springfield Line from platform 2 and The Winterfield Line from platform 3. Tickets for both are sold at Hammer Hill.

The picnic area at Hammer Hill will also be open and families will be able to watch the Garden Line in operation.

At Haynes End the Station Buffet will be open for refreshments and picnic tables are also available.

Prices for 2024 are: Summerfields Railway (the main line) - £3.00 return ticket from Haynes End to Hammer Hill. Springfield Line - £1.50. Winterfield Line (the raised track) - £1.50.

To find out more, visit: www.bedfordmes.co.uk

5. Summer Reading Challenge and craft activities at Biggleswade Library

Children can unleash their creativity with this year's Summer Reading Challenge, Marvellous Makers, which is running in Central Bedfordshire Council’s libraries until Saturday, September 7.

The challenge is a free holiday activity. Children will be able to find new reads linked to their favourite creative arts and join in with free activities at their local library

There are plenty of fun sessions at Biggleswade Library - just drop in!

Wednesday, August 7, rhyme-time from 10am to 10:30am

Wednesday, August 7, colouring afternoon

Thursday, August 8, make a Union Jack windmill

Friday, August 9, colouring morning

Friday, August 9, rhyme-time from 2pm to 2:30pm

Saturday, August 10, rhyme-time from 10am to 10:30am

Saturday, August 10, jungle animal puppet craft session

Visit the website to find out more about the Summer Reading Challenge, and to see the craft timetables for Potton, Sandy, Shefford and Stotfold libraries.