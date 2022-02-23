5 of the best things to do in and around Bedford

There's plenty to do in and around Bedford - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From comedy and music to family theatre and classic cinema, there's lots to choose from that will give you a gem of a night out. So check out what's on in our five of the best.
1. Messy
The Place, Bedford, March 6 - Meet Daisy. She’s got a messy brain and a messy bedroom. No matter what she does, “The Mess” just seems to follow her about! Which makes it very difficult to look for stuff. Important stuff. Like Mr Twiggy! When Daisy is chosen to look after Mr Twiggy, the class hamster, Daisy (and the rest of her class) worry she might lose him. So she’s very glad when best friend Beth decides to stay over to lend a hand. In fact, Beth, Daisy and Mr Twiggy are going to have the best weekend ever! But things don’t quite go to plan... can Daisy use the adventures of “The Mess” to find Mr Twiggy and prove everyone wrong?
Zoo Co present this magical and visual story complete with original music, puppets, tap dancing and even a trip to the moon! All the while celebrating the stories that explode from “The Mess”. Performed by a deaf and hearing cast with Sign Supported English, Messy has been created in partnership with ADHD Foundation and all performances are relaxed performances, which means if you n
2. Ed Gamble: Electric
The Corn Exchange, Bedford, February 27 - After a sell-out tour of his house in 2020 (extended into 2021 due to popular demand), Ol’ Broken Pancreas is charged up and ready to flick the switch on another night of attention seeking.
He is co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, Taskmaster champion, and has his own special, Blood Sugar, available worldwide on Amazon Prime. As seen and heard on Mock the Week (BBC2), Live At the Apollo (BBC), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie To You (BBC) and Sunday mornings on Radio X alongside Matthew Crosby. “He has an ability to open his mouth and spontaneously say something hysterically funny,” says James Kettle of The Guardian. Visit bedfordcornexchange.co.uk
3. Greatest Songs From The Movies
Quarry Theatre, Bedford, March 25 - The show promises an unforgettable mix of famous film themes and songs from Lawrence of Arabia to Star Wars, James Bond, Jurassic Park and Harry Potter, plus many more. Performed by multi-instrumental/vocalists Five Star Swing who have famously played for Pinewood Film Studios, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Winner, Michael Cain and the Film & Television Veterans Association. The show starts at 7pm. Tickets are available from 01234 362339 or visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk
4. Stitched Up! Protest and the Garment Industry
Streamed online until March 5.
Stitched Up! Protest and the Garment Industry turns our gaze towards the ladies behind the labels and their fight for workplace justice.
Stitched Up! opens our eyes to what our dependence on fast fashion means for workers, how they are resisting and what you can do to help. Tickets are just £5 and give you access to all elements of Stitched Up! Don’t forget to order your darning kit to mend-along at the darning workshop. Visit theplacebedford.org.uk for details and tickets.