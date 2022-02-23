5 of the best things to do in and around Bedford

1. Messy

The Place, Bedford, March 6 - Meet Daisy. She’s got a messy brain and a messy bedroom. No matter what she does, “The Mess” just seems to follow her about! Which makes it very difficult to look for stuff. Important stuff. Like Mr Twiggy! When Daisy is chosen to look after Mr Twiggy, the class hamster, Daisy (and the rest of her class) worry she might lose him. So she’s very glad when best friend Beth decides to stay over to lend a hand. In fact, Beth, Daisy and Mr Twiggy are going to have the best weekend ever! But things don’t quite go to plan... can Daisy use the adventures of “The Mess” to find Mr Twiggy and prove everyone wrong? Zoo Co present this magical and visual story complete with original music, puppets, tap dancing and even a trip to the moon! All the while celebrating the stories that explode from “The Mess”. Performed by a deaf and hearing cast with Sign Supported English, Messy has been created in partnership with ADHD Foundation and all performances are relaxed performances, which means if you n