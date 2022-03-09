5 of the best things to do in and around Bedford

There's plenty to do in and around Bedford - and we've rounded up just a few of the best on offer in the coming weeks.
From comedy and music to family theatre and classic cinema, there's lots to choose from that will give you a gem of a night out. So check out what's on in our five of the best.
1. Chris Packham – Pictures from the Edge of the World
The Corn Exchange, Bedford, April 6 - TV presenter, naturalist, conservationist, award-winning photographer and author Chris Packham’s new show is designed for impact. He challenges conventional ideas about where beauty is found, what good photography and art is and what it is for. Everyone is tempted by glamour, the big, the brash and the beautiful. But Chris champions the underdog and pushes back at familiarity breeding contempt – for him humble, everyday creatures are just as alluring.
He likes to ‘make something out of other people’s nothing’ when it comes to photography and loves the challenge of finding beauty in ugly places.
And when he travels to some of the world’s wildlife hotspots he wants to see them in a new way, to put some art into his photos. To book visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk
2. All That Jazz presents… Jessica Bullen
The Place, Bedford, March 17 - The Place Bedford is excited to continue working with Mark Hales and his team of talented musicians to bring jazz music gigs back to the venue. All That Jazz is a concert series presented by The Place and curated by drummer Mark Hale. The series will feature a variety of music talent from across the country coming together for a night of live music.
Jessica Bullen is an up-and-coming jazz saxophonist and composer on London’s vibrant jazz scene. She has performed at a variety of prestigious music events across the UK and Europe, including the EFG London Jazz Festival, Brecon Jazz Festival and Langau Jazz Nights Festival. Book at theplacebedford.org.uk
3. Great Expectations
The Place, Bedford, March 19
The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons present an affectionately anarchic adaptation of Charles Dickens’ captivating coming-of-age chronicle. Join Pip the orphan on a journey through his eventful life via hilarious turns and tragic twists; filled with escaped convicts, eccentric spinsters and mysterious benefactors. The Pantaloons are the “inimitable” (Guardian) and “wholly charming” (Times) touring theatre company bringing a vital sense of “play” back to classical performance. Book at the-placebedford.org.uk
4. Russell Kane Live: The Essex Variant
Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, March 18 - Russell Kane is bringing his gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning take on the two years we’ve just gone through to the Gordon Craig Theatre next week. Hailed as The Guardian’s number one comedy performance to come out of 2020 – this high-octane show proves laughter really is the best medicine. Russell Kane has two chart-topping, award-winning podcasts: Man Baggage and BBC Radio 4’s Evil Genius. He is a regular on Channel 4, BBC and ITV Book at www.gordon-craig.co.uk