5 of the best things to do in and around Bedford

1. Chris Packham – Pictures from the Edge of the World

The Corn Exchange, Bedford, April 6 - TV presenter, naturalist, conservationist, award-winning photographer and author Chris Packham’s new show is designed for impact. He challenges conventional ideas about where beauty is found, what good photography and art is and what it is for. Everyone is tempted by glamour, the big, the brash and the beautiful. But Chris champions the underdog and pushes back at familiarity breeding contempt – for him humble, everyday creatures are just as alluring. He likes to ‘make something out of other people’s nothing’ when it comes to photography and loves the challenge of finding beauty in ugly places. And when he travels to some of the world’s wildlife hotspots he wants to see them in a new way, to put some art into his photos. To book visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk